Stepping on the ice, they create artwork in Finland





Eleven volunteers in Finland Instructed by a non-professional artist they took thousands of steps with geometric shapes on the snow. Create an ephemeral artwork.

Under the tutelage of neighbor and amateur artist Jean Piekou, volunteers used special snow boots to trample on ice on a golf course near the capital, Helsinki. Create marks in the shape of a five-pointed star surrounded by six huge snowflakes.

The diameter of the work, completed in two days, is about 160 meters. It is possibly the largest snow seal artwork in the history of the North Nation., Local reportó El Diario Helsingin Sanomat.

“It was a social challenge as well as a visual challenge,” Pyykko, who drew inspiration from visual effects and previously drew shapes in snow, told The Associated Press.









Speaking of a social challenge, Pyykko was referring to the difficulty of leading a group of people to recreate a computer-generated engineering design. Featured in a YouTube video created by Pyykko.

Volunteers They used tape and thread measurements to adhere to and reproduce the design in snow.

“There is something in the human brain that likes a circular shape,” Pico said, stressing that the best way to see the action is from the air.









He stressed that the accurate reproduction of the design by volunteers using snow boots required great coordination on the ground.

Pyykko admits that work It will be ephemeral, as it will be wiped out due to incoming snowfall or wind.

