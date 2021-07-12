State-owned enterprises driven by digital transformation, this is Indonesia’s futures clearing effort

loading…

– PT Kliring Berjangka Indonesia (Persero) or PT KBI continues to increase efforts to implement Digitization Coupled with the rapid development of technology. Technological disruption is inevitable, said BUMN observer from the University of Indonesia Institute of Management, Toto Pranuto. Therefore, SOEs have to adapt and shift towards digitization.

According to Tutu, some state-owned enterprises have adapted to the drastic changes brought about by technological disruption. This means that a number of state-owned enterprises have implemented the digital age in the operations of the company, as well as the mindset of people in the enterprises.

He explained in his official statement, Monday (12/7/2021), that “from the digitization process, the most important is the cultural transformation of BUMN to become a government company with a digital mindset and a strong culture.” ).

Director of Clearing Futures Indonesia, Fajar Wibhiyadi, said digitization is definitely one of the company’s pivots in the corporate transformation process. Fajr explained that the wave of technological disruption faced only transformation and digitization. The lifestyle of people today has changed towards digital.

“With regard to this digitization, KBI has prepared a long-term roadmap, which it is hoped in the future KBI will transform from a clearing company that uses digital technology to a digital company that has a clearing license,” he said.

The digitization that is done in KBI is not only for external services, such as stakeholders, but also digitization of internal processes. With regard to services to stakeholders related to the KBI’s role as a clearinghouse, all reporting on the clearinghouse escrow activities and transaction settlements have now been conducted digitally.

As for the warehouse receipt system, KBI recently updated the registration application by implementing blockchain technology and smart contracts. Meanwhile, internally, many digitization programs have been implemented and implemented by BUMN, such as electronic feedback application, Human Resource Information System (HRIS) and automated internal systems.

Fajr continued that the challenge to digitize KBI was not only to digitize its business operations, but also to change the mindset of its employees to be more tech oriented. The focus is more on how employees have a digital mindset. “The digitization of the business carried out by KBI is definitely in line with the core value of BUMN, which is AKHLAK, where one of the main values ​​is Adaptive. In this adaptive value, KBI always continues to innovate and is passionate about moving and facing change”

