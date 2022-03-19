St. Pauli Champion Kyereh begins his next mission immediately

FC St. Pauli remain top of the second division at least until Saturday night – and will surely spend their international break in a live promotion position. The break gives most of the Kiezkickers the much-needed time to breathe deeply after a difficult 1-0 win over 1. FC Heidenheim, a victory in action as written in the books.

They fell to their knees in their ranks when this was done. “Now we have a two-week break, and this is important for our heads,” Yakov Medic took a deep breath. After showing strength against an uncomfortable opponent, Daniel Kofie Kerr’s goal capped midway through the second half.

Along with Jackson Irvine, who returned to his diamond position against Heidenheim, Kerr was among the St. Paulians players still playing in March. Irvine is fighting for a World Cup ticket with Australia, Kerry plays Ghana in the crucial matches against Nigeria next Friday and the Tuesday after next, then perhaps in Qatar at the end of the year.

Ghana can be happy with that, as the 26-year-old was Kiezkicker alongside Marcel Hartl, who repeatedly punched holes in Heidenheim’s defensive net combined with skillful solo actions – and after a Leart Paqarada cross also with an excellent direct pass (67 .) Developed for a knockout victory.

St. Pauli before the derby against Hansa Rostock

It was not a peat festival, nor was it a spectacle like the previous three encounters between St. Pauli and Heidenheim (4:2, 4:3, 4:2). But with patience, skill and luck, St. Pauli triumphed after a shaky first run. It’s time to take a deep breath: on the 2nd of April, things will continue in St. Pauli in Hansa Rostock.