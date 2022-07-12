Sri Lanka will elect an interim president on July 20, after Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced his resignation last Saturday, after mass protests, spurred by the country’s serious economic crisis, ended with an attack on his official residence.

Rajapaksa, who was elected at the end of 2019

It is worth noting that Sri Lanka is mired in a frenetic climate of protests due to the serious economic crisis the country is experiencing, the worst since its independence from the British Empire in 1948.

For months, the nation has been suffering from severe shortages of medicine, food and fuel, due to heavy debt, misguided government policies and the impact of the Easter attacks and the coronavirus pandemic on tourism.