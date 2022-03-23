Squid 2 when it comes out on Netflix? Its creator is updating fans!

Squid 2 . game it will be! Confirmation for the second season of the Netflix-distributed phenom series follows a spontaneous question from fans: When?

Netflix, a few months ago, made it official squid game It will be the second season! Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer of Netflix, has revealed that the story of the most popular series of all time certainly won’t end with Season 2, but that this… “The Squid world has just begun“. Separate things come, because the possibility to roam the world created by Hwang Dong Hyuk is truly inexhaustible! But what did the series creator say about the writing progress of the second season? What time is it?

Hwang Dong-hyuk’s answer might not make fans very happy squid game, who wants a continuation or a new adventure in the style of the complete first season. remember it squid game It is the most successful Netflix series of all time, a fact not even expected by the platform itself. This was a success reaching over 1,650 million hours of views in its first 28 days of airing, destroying the previous record set by the first season of Bridgeton.

Here’s what Hwang had to say about the direction of Season 2 of Squid: “There will be more games, and that’s the only thing I can tell you about. I’m still brainstorming and collecting ideas for season 2. I haven’t started writing it yetIn short, for fans of the Squid game, it still means a little waiting. The series made history at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards by being the first non-English series — and the first Korean series — to be nominated for Best Actor, Best Actor (Lee Jong Jae), Best Actress (Jung Ho-yeon) and Best Stunt Cast. It also won three Golden Globe Awards, including Best TV Drama and Best Supporting Actor (O Yeong-su). The Netflix show has also received three Critics Choice Award nominations and won a Gotham Award.