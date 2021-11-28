Spotify makes space for Netflix fans with the Netflix Hub

Spotify dedicates a specific space for fans of movies and TV series that contain Netflix audio tracks, playlists, and podcasts.

Spotify keeps updating to adapt to users’ needs and Become the leading audio platform Around the world, even with the expansion of podcasting, as evidenced by the recent acquisition of find a solution, a leading global distribution company digital audio books. news that music streaming platform It is also clear that it includes the features and options available to its users, and among these are the most recent features and options in chronological order Netflix Hub, which is a channel Collecting Soundtracks for movies, TV series and more Contents The sound of a well-known paid entertainment platform.

Spotify allocates space for Netflix

Shows and trending movies I’m not alone today inspiration For the masses, but it also fuels online obsessions,” reads a note that Spotify wanted to post to announce this new project.” Two weeks after the Squid Game debuted on Netflix, our users appeared Create more than 22,500 playlists Uniquely themed to continue the experience. It’s clear that after the credits, viewers want more and come to Spotify to hear it.”

in brand new Netflix Center Spotify fans can have an experience audio broadcast Complete with the entertainment they love, with access to official tracks, playlists and podcasts, as well as exclusive content.

Once you search for “Netflix” on Spotify, you can find a file Official playlists Who hits the TV like paper house, or the official soundtrack for shows like Squid game, bruised e cowboy bebop, but also podcasts Well, listen now, Netflix Is A Daily Joke, 10/10 (I recommend) and The Crown: The Official Podcast. However, the center is currently only active in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland and India, although in the next few weeks it should be Available in all other countries of the world.