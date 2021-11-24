Spotify and Netflix challenge Apple Music and TV + with novelty

spotify NS Netflix Try to compete with Apple Music and TV + by creating a new hub dedicated to hit shows. Let’s see what it is and how it works.

Spotify and Netflix together to create one team the new partnership. With this agreement, you will provide the Musical Music Service”A complete streaming experienceNot unlike what the Cupertino giant is doing with Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Podcasts.

In the blog post, Spotify wrote:

Today’s blockbuster shows and movies not only inspire audiences but also fuel internet obsessions. So much so that within two weeks of Squid Game debuting on Netflix, Spotify listeners have created more than 22,500 playlists with unique themes to keep it clear that after the credits run out, viewers want more. So, starting today, the two streaming companies are teaming up to launch an all-new Netflix Hub on Spotify where fans can get the full audio streaming experience from the entertainment they love.

With this Netflix Hub on Spotify, listeners who enjoy the service for free but also for Premium users in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK, Ireland and India can access the official audio tracks, playlists and podcasts, along with exclusive content. My voice.

The blog post says so Users just need to search for “Netflix” on Spotify, then from “Find and sing along to music from some of your favorite Netflix shows“.

Inside the mall, fans will have easy access to official playlists from shows like La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), Bridgerton and On My Block, as well as the official soundtracks for shows like Squid Game, Bruised and Cowboy Bebop.

The Netflix Hub on Spotify looks very similar to what Apple already does with its services. For example, if you watch Dickinson, The Morning Show, or For All Mankind, you’ll be able to access songs heard in the different seasons of these shows on Apple Music and many more original ideas with Apple podcasts.

It is important to say that Spotify does not require users to have a subscription to take advantage of these features And while the Cupertino giant doesn’t, users can only enjoy the best of these additional content if they are subscribed to Apple Music, Spotify, Apple TV+, and Netflix.