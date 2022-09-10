Sports: vet dancing with dogs



Utah Opel dances. In fact, he moves rhythmically to the music. She doesn’t do this alone – her dance partners are dogs.

If Uta wants to do an Opel Sport, all she really has to do is go out to the park. But sometimes she also goes downtown or to a hardware store. There is always Dexter, Takutai, and Poko – three dogs of the American Miniature Shepherd’s breed. The 62-year-old vet performs dog dance with her dogs – a sport in which humans and animals play tricks to music.

In Germany, Uta Opel is one of the best players in its sport. She has already won the German championship three times. You have already become the world champion as a team. At least that was enough for the finals at the World and European Championships. So that her animals are not too stressed by the noise at tournaments, she also exercises with her in exotic places, such as downtown or on the side of the road. Or at the hardware store.

The most important fun



In 2009, the 62-year-old, who already owns a veterinary clinic in Bocknem (Hildesheim district), took part in a competition for the first time. At that time it is still in the so-called fun category, that is, free competition. Previously, Opel was active in other dog sports, otherwise everything is about dogs. Even her earrings resemble dog paws.

Having fun and meeting new people has been a top priority for the 62-year-old since she first entered the dog dance competition. Success? Not that important, she says. “There are simply endless possibilities for tricks you can do with your dogs,” says Opel. Dozens of them advanced in competition with her dogs.

months of practice

Positive side effects: keeps you fit. Depending on the class, the show lasts between two and four minutes. Among other things, by appearing on TV shows, dog dance has recently gained popularity in Germany. The sport originally comes from the United States.

In her garden, Ota spends hours playing tricks with her dogs, which actually belong to another woman. Using classical conditioning, she taught Takutai, Puku, and Dexter jumping and jumping poses. So there are bonuses for real offers.

This does not always work. If the dog makes a completely wrong number, the sometimes incorrect implementation is included in the program. The choreography takes months to finish – and minor mistakes in the actual performance almost always mean improvisation.

Somersault in driving

When dogs should do what they are doing, Ota Opel demonstrates it to them with gestures or sounds: a finger indicates the direction, while Heep runs and Takutai runs to jump over the Opel’s arm. A few more signals and the animal jumps to the Opel’s chest and performs a tail blade. “I try to communicate as much as I can about sounds and calls, because they rank better,” she says. Authenticity, degree of difficulty and the story presented are also important in the evaluation, which human dog teams may also use as props.

Not every dog ​​can be directed by calls – for example, the oldest Opel dog, Dexter, is deaf. “Dexter has already had some success and is now competing in the disabled dog category.”

Trust and respect

Opel isn’t even thinking about quitting with Dexter, after all, dog dancing is still good for dogs. The vet says exercise is good for the animal’s joints and for the mother-dog relationship.

In any case, trust and respect, as well as common interruptions from sport and employment, are important to a good relationship between humans and animals, says Martina Grob, who specializes in animal-assisted interventions. Uta Opels trust their dogs so much that Dexter, Takutai, and Poko are allowed to sit on their backs for tricks. After a short shout, Poco jumped onto Opel, who bends her upper body forward to do so.