Sports on TV: Saturday 24 July 2021

|Saturday 24 July
|Australian Football Rules
|5:30 am
FS1 – AFL: Weißdorn in Adelaide
FS2 – AFL: Richmond vs Geelong
FS2 – AFL: Greater Western Sydney Essendon
CBSSN-FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, London
FS1 – NHRA: Qualification, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA (Registered)
CBS – Week 3: From Las Vegas
GOLF – EPGA Tour: Wales Open, Round 2, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (pre-registered)
GOLF – LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, Round 3, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France
GOLF – PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Round Three, Sunningdale Golf Club, Berkshire, England
GOLF Tour – PGA: 3M Open Tour, dritte Runde, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
Golf – American Rookie Amateurs: Championship Match, North Carolina Country Club, Pinehurst, NC
GOLF – EPGA Tour: Wales Open, Round Three, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (pre-recorded)
GOLF – LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France
|High School Basketball (Boys)
|17
ESPNU – EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Boys Semifinals at 17sec, North Augusta, South Carolina
ESPNU – EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Boys Semifinals at 17sec, North Augusta, South Carolina
FS2 – NYRA: Saratoga Live
FS1 – Unlimited Athletes: Team O’Donnell vs. Team Ohlmiller, Boyds, Md.
ESPN – UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Kämpfe, Las Vegas
ESPN – UFC Fight Night Hauptkarte: Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw (Bantamweights), Las Vegas
MLBN – Arizona at Chicago Cubs
FS1/NESN- New York Yankees in Boston
FS1 – Tampa Bay Cleveland
MLBN – Oakland – Seattle or Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers (9 pm)
NHLN – NHL Draft: Runden 2-7, Secaucus, NJ
CBSSN – MLR: United New York at Rugby ATL, Eastern Conference Finals
|Football (men)
|12:55 pm
ESPN2 – International Friendly: Wolverhampton vs Real Betis
ABC – MLS: Columbus Crew SC bei Atlanta United FC
Fox – CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar – El Salvador, quarter-finals, Glendale, Arizona.
FS1 – CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs Honduras, Quarterfinals, Glendale, Arizona.
ESPN – TBT: Force of Seoul vs. Boeheim Army, erste Runde, Peoria, Illinois.
ESPN – TBT: Jackson TN Underdawgs vs. House of ‘Paign, erste Runde, Peoria, Ill.
ESPN2 – TBT: TNT vs. Blue Collar U, erste Runde, Columbus, Ohio
ESPN2 – TBT: Ohio 1804 vs.Zip Em Up, erste Runde, Columbus, Ohio
Tennis – ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, semi-finals 1
Tennis – ATP / WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Gdynia-WTA, semi-finals
Tennis – ATP/WTA: Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Semi-finals
Tennis – ATP: Mifel Open, Singles Finals
Tennis – ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Singles Finals
The Olympic Games in Tokyo
|Tokyo Olympic Edition
|3 x 3 basketball
|3:30 AM
NBCSN – Preliminary Games
NBC – Introductions
USA – Preliminary Round Matches
NBC – Pre-Games for Men
NBCSN – Mixed Tag Team Finals
CNBC – Women’s Shooting (Final)
NBC – Introductions
|Beach volleyball (men)
|8:30 am
United States – United States vs Netherlands
USA – Qatar vs Switzerland
|Beach volleyball (women)
|4:15 am
USA-Switzerland vs Germany
NBC – Street Racing
|Cycling (women)
|12 pm (Sunday)
NBC – Street Racing
|Dive
|2:10 am (Sunday)
CNBC – Women’s Diving (synchronous jump)
|Gym (men)
|8 pm
NBC – Team Quiz
NBC – Preliminary Round
|Snowboarding (men)
|8 pm
USA – Street Preliminary
USA – Road Finals
The NBC Street Finals
|Football (men)
|4:30 am (Sunday)
NBCSN – Brazil vs Ivory Coast
NBCSN – Australia vs. Spain, Japan vs. Japan. Mexico
|Football (women)
|4:30 AM
NBCSN – Sweden vs Australia
NBCSN – USA vs New Zealand
CNBC – USA vs Australia
USA – Session 1, Qualifications
NBC – Preliminary Round
NBC – Finale
USA – Session 3, Qualifications
|volleyball (men)
|9 am
NBC – USA vs France
|volleyball (men)
|12 pm (Sunday)
NBC – USA vs Argentina
|water polo (men)
|1 am (Sunday)
CNBC – USA vs Japan
