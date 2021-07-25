Sports on TV: Saturday 24 July 2021

***Scroll down to the Olympic Games

(all times east) We reserve the right to change dates and/or power outages Saturday 24 July Australian Football Rules 5:30 am

FS1 – AFL: Weißdorn in Adelaide

FS2 – AFL: Richmond vs Geelong

FS2 – AFL: Greater Western Sydney Essendon

CBSSN-FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, London

FS1 – NHRA: Qualification, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA (Registered)

CBS – Week 3: From Las Vegas

GOLF – EPGA Tour: Wales Open, Round 2, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (pre-registered)

GOLF – LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, Round 3, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

CNBC – LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, Round 3, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

GOLF – PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Round Three, Sunningdale Golf Club, Berkshire, England

GOLF Tour – PGA: 3M Open Tour, dritte Runde, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

CBS Tour – PGA: 3M Open Tour, dritte Runde, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

Golf – American Rookie Amateurs: Championship Match, North Carolina Country Club, Pinehurst, NC

GOLF – EPGA Tour: Wales Open, Round Three, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (pre-recorded)

GOLF – LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

High School Basketball (Boys) 17

ESPNU – EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Boys Semifinals at 17sec, North Augusta, South Carolina

ESPNU – EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Boys Semifinals at 17sec, North Augusta, South Carolina

FS2 – NYRA: Saratoga Live

FS1 – Unlimited Athletes: Team O’Donnell vs. Team Ohlmiller, Boyds, Md.

ESPN – UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Kämpfe, Las Vegas

ESPN – UFC Fight Night Hauptkarte: Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw (Bantamweights), Las Vegas

MLBN – Arizona at Chicago Cubs

FS1/NESN- New York Yankees in Boston

FS1 – Tampa Bay Cleveland

MLBN – Oakland – Seattle or Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers (9 pm)

NHLN – NHL Draft: Runden 2-7, Secaucus, NJ

CBSSN – MLR: United New York at Rugby ATL, Eastern Conference Finals

Football (men) 12:55 pm

ESPN2 – International Friendly: Wolverhampton vs Real Betis

ABC – MLS: Columbus Crew SC bei Atlanta United FC

Fox – CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar – El Salvador, quarter-finals, Glendale, Arizona.

FS1 – CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs Honduras, Quarterfinals, Glendale, Arizona.

ESPN – TBT: Force of Seoul vs. Boeheim Army, erste Runde, Peoria, Illinois.

ESPN – TBT: Jackson TN Underdawgs vs. House of ‘Paign, erste Runde, Peoria, Ill.

ESPN2 – TBT: TNT vs. Blue Collar U, erste Runde, Columbus, Ohio

ESPN2 – TBT: Ohio 1804 vs.Zip Em Up, erste Runde, Columbus, Ohio

Tennis – ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, semi-finals 1

Tennis – ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, semi-finals 1

Tennis – ATP / WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Gdynia-WTA, semi-finals

Tennis – ATP/WTA: Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Semi-finals

Tennis – ATP: Mifel Open, Singles Finals

Tennis – ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Singles Finals

Tennis – ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Singles Finals

The Olympic Games in Tokyo

(all times east) We reserve the right to change dates and/or power outages Tokyo Olympic Edition 3 x 3 basketball 3:30 AM

NBCSN – Preliminary Games

NBC – Introductions

USA – Preliminary Round Matches

NBC – Pre-Games for Men

NBCSN – Mixed Tag Team Finals

CNBC – Women’s Shooting (Final)

NBC – Introductions

Beach volleyball (men) 8:30 am

United States – United States vs Netherlands

USA – Qatar vs Switzerland

Beach volleyball (women) 4:15 am

USA-Switzerland vs Germany

NBC – Street Racing

Cycling (women) 12 pm (Sunday)

NBC – Street Racing

Dive 2:10 am (Sunday)

CNBC – Women’s Diving (synchronous jump)

Gym (men) 8 pm

NBC – Team Quiz

NBC – Preliminary Round

Snowboarding (men) 8 pm

USA – Street Preliminary

USA – Road Finals

The NBC Street Finals

Football (men) 4:30 am (Sunday)

NBCSN – Brazil vs Ivory Coast

NBCSN – Australia vs. Spain, Japan vs. Japan. Mexico

Football (women) 4:30 AM

NBCSN – Sweden vs Australia

NBCSN – USA vs New Zealand

CNBC – USA vs Australia

USA – Session 1, Qualifications

NBC – Preliminary Round

NBC – Finale

USA – Session 3, Qualifications

volleyball (men) 9 am

NBC – USA vs France

volleyball (men) 12 pm (Sunday)

NBC – USA vs Argentina

water polo (men) 1 am (Sunday)

CNBC – USA vs Japan