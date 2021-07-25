Flipkart launches the bumper; Here’s the world’s phones for only Rs 6,499 – Flipkart’s big savings day deals

On the online shopping site Flipkart, customers will be able to purchase products in the Big Saving Day offers from July 25 to July 29 and they will also get 10% cashback on ICICI cards, Realmi’s C20 smartphones are now available for Rs 6,499. This offers Big Billion Day.

Realme C20 Smartphones

If you take a look at the display features, these smartphones come with a 6.5 inch HD screen as well as a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, and these smartphones run on MediaTek Helio G35 processors as well as phones that run on MediaTek Helio G35 processors.

Looking at the internal features, these smartphones can be purchased with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, as well as expandable memory up to 256 GB with the help of memory cards.

It has an 8MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera, 5,000mAh battery and priced at Rs 6,999, these smartphones will be available on Big Billion Day offer this month from online shopping site Flipkart.