SPOILER*AEW “Rampage #52: Quake By The Lake” Recording report from Minneapolis, MN, US on 10/08/2022 (first aired on 12/08/2022)

All Elite Wrestling “Rampage #52: Quake By The Lake” (Registration: 10/08/2022)

Site: Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States

First broadcast: August 12, 2022

Spectators: about 5,600 spectators

Tony Schiavone welcomes Brian Danielson to the interview at the start of the show. Nothing makes him feel more alive than the ring, says Bryan and he would never stop wrestling on purpose. Daniel Garcia wants to retire but that won’t happen on Wednesday. Garcia comes out and says Danielson is his hero and isn’t afraid to admit it. But his hero seems to be afraid of losing and making excuses. Brian should retire, according to Garcia. Brian replies that he is tired of this “sports-entertainment bullshit**”. Garcia was one of the people he suggested to Blackpool Fight Club. He liked Garcia, but now he looks like Jericho. Bryan wonders if Garcia really wants to be the best technical wrestler in the world.

1. Match

AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship

Mixed tag team match

Tay Conte and Sami Guevara (C) defeated Dante Martin and Sky Blue.

Then Sami Guevara grabs a microphone and scolds Eddie Kingston. He says fans love Kingston because he’s a chubby bit like them. Sammy accepts Kingston’s challenge to a match in the All Out PPV.

Behind the scenes, we see Eddie Kingston explaining that he will be on vacation until the match against Sammy. Meanwhile, Robbie Soho and Ortiz plan to take on Tay Conte and Sami Guevara.

2. Match

Singles match

Parker Purdue (w/Slim J) defeated Sonny Kiss.

3. Match

tag team match

Club Gunn (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn w/ Billy Gunn) defeated Danhausen & Erick Redbeard by pinning on Danhausen after the famous.

Billy Gunn tells his sons to get tough. After Billy’s disappearance, Stokely Hathaway receives Austin Gunn and Colton Gunn’s business card.

Tony Schiavone has now interviewed the FTW Champion. Before Hawke can really say anything, wrestler and reality TV star Zach Clayton is exiting the Jersey Shore Reunion. Clayton says he will take the nickname from Hook and bring him to Jersey Shore. Hawk wants to leave, but Clayton apologizes and says he wants to do it on his own terms. Hawk agrees to a match against Clayton next week at AEW Rampage.

4. Match

Singles match

Orange Cassidy defeated Ari Daivari.

After the match, Orange Cassidy and Parker Purdue stared. Sonny Kiss rushes into the ring, but instead of supporting Orange Cassidy, Kiss hits him. Parker Purdue next has an easy game and can send Orange Cassidy.

