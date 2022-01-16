Spinazzola surgery is performed by a specialist in Finland

In order to be able to return to rehabilitation and then training as soon as possible, Leonardo Spinazzola went to Finland.
He wants to get back on the pitch as soon as possible: Italy international and Roma pro Leonardo Spinazzola.
imago pictures
Shortly after rupturing his Achilles tendon in the quarter-final against Belgium (2-1), Leonardo Spinazzola announced that he would be back soon.
For that to work, a trip to Scandinavia is imminent. As announced by his club, Roma, on Sunday, well-known Finnish surgeon Yriju Sakari Orava will perform the necessary surgical intervention on the Achilles tendon.
However, a six-month hiatus is still expected, which also affects the preparation plans and ideas of new Roma coach Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese would certainly have liked to pin the strong man on the left from the start: “Italy lost Spinazzola. It’s horrible for the national team – and for me too. After all, I miss him for six months. It’s bittersweet, after all he played so incredibly right Now “.
