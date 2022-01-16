Australia presents its schedule of matches on Monday, including Djokovic and with Nadal

the open day australia About the match program for the opening day, Monday, January 17, at 4:00 pm local time. Longer than usual, but with the risk of having to make a move depending on what happens to the Nine Times Champion Novak Djokovic.

We are still without knowing the decision in the case of the world number one against the Minister of Immigration, Alex Hawk, who withdrew his visa on Friday citing health and public order reasons, the Grand Slam tournament organizer, Tennis Australia (TA), has published the playing order. Later than usual, but without knowing whether the current champion can be excluded from the event or not.

As if he wasn’t trading Federal Court, the Australian Open did its job and put together a logical program without any mishaps, with Rif Nadal Appearing for the first time against American Marcos Giron not before 4 a.m. in Spain, 2 p.m. in Melbourne, and coinciding with Novak Djokovic, present in the evening session against fellow Serbian Miomar Kikmanovic. Around 10:30 AM Spanish time.

If Novak Djokovic is carried away and does not have a chance to defend his title, the Australian Open will have to make some adjustments, including a change to the Nol box, which will be occupied by another seed, and a “lucky loser”, the loser from the previous stage.

Also appears in the main tracks Paula Badusa, the Saturday champion of the WTA 500 in Sydney who will open her participation during the Australian Night.

The tournament can be watched on TV at Eurosport and Mundo Deportivo Opening will be monitored directly on a daily basis.

Rod Laver Arena

(0.00 hours)

Tatiana Maria (beer) – Maria Scarry (Gre/5)

Camila Osorio (Colombia) – Naomi Osaka (Gap/13)

(not before 04.00)

Marcos Giron (USA) – Rafa Nadal (ESP/6)

(not before 09.00)

Ash Party (Australia/1) – Lisia Tsurenko (University of California)

Novak Djokovic (Srb/1) -Miomir Kecmanovic (Srb)

Margaret Court Arena

(0.00 hours)

Fiona Ferro (Fra) – Elena Svitolina (Ucr/15)

Brandon Nakashima (USA) – Matteo Berrettini (ETA/7)

Qiang Wang (Chen) – Coco Gauff (US/1)

(not before 09.00)

Alexander Zverev (Ale/3) – Daniel Altmaier (beer)

Agla Tomljanovic (Australia) – Paula Padusa (Spain/8)

John Kane Arena

(0.00 hours)

Laszlo Djer (Serbian) – Denis Shapovalov (Canada / 14)

Hubert Hurkacz (Poland/10) – Igor Gerasimov (Blair)

(not before 07:00)

Sofia Kenin (USA / 11) – Madison Keys (USA)

(not before 09.00)

Feliciano Lopez (Spain) – John Millman (Australia)