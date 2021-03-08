Dips in Asia after risk appetite dampened in the face of US stimulus

Monday’s session in the Asia-Pacific region came after a busy day in the US markets last Friday.

General declines in Asian stock markets on a day when investors ditched their appetite for risky assets, following the surprise job creation in the United States last Friday and the approval of President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion stimulus plan.

Australian shares ended the session higher, but recovered most of their previous gains. Pointer ASX 200 up 0.43%Up to 6,739.60 points, as most sectors traded higher, and the weighted sub-index rose 0.5%.

in Japan, Nikkei 225 reversed gains and closed 0.42% lowerTo 28,743.25 thanks to advances in bank values. Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 2.83%, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group increased 2.14% and Nomura rose 3.17%. On the other hand, Topix also gave back its previous gains and finished 0.14% below 1,893.58 points.

For this part, South Korea’s Kospi is down 1%Up to 2996.11 points. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index is down 1.85% in the late afternoon, while the Hang Seng Technology Index is down 6.69%.

Mainland China shares also fell: Shanghai Composite is down 2.3%To 3421.41, while Shenzhen component lost 3.81% to 13,863.81. On the other hand, stocks in India and Singapore rose in afternoon trading.

In other markets, oil is up about 2% on this time on Monday. Brent crude is trading at $ 70.65, while West Texas is trading at $ 67.27. These sharp increases came after the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reported that its oil facilities were attacked by missiles and drones on Sunday.