Spike Lee produrrà Gordon Hemingway & The Realm of Cthulhu, Netflix movie

New project for … Spike Lee, Which continues to collaborate with Netflix. In fact, the famous director will produceGordon Hemingway and the Scientist of CthuloFilm based on the author’s original script Hank Won. Spike Lee will not be behind the camera and confine himself to the production stage, along with Lloyd Levine and Beatrix Levine, who have joined him on Project From 5 Bloods, nominated for Best Film of 2020 by the National Board of Review.

Best movies to broadcast in February The chosen director is Stephon BristolA young talent, Spike Lee works as her mentor, having studied at New York University and attended Graduate Film program. Chosen by Lee as an assistant director on “BlacKkKlansman” and helped him produce his first movie (written and directed by Bristol)See you yesterdayThis was a smash hit, and he won the Independent Spirit Award for best screenplay before. A true talent for writing did not accept Won’s script. He actually added some changes, until he reached the final result which would then be fired.

Considering Stefon Bristol's talent and the quality of "See You Yesterday", there's a huge curiosity for "Gordon Hemingway & The Realm of Cthulhu". So here's the plot of this really awaited movie in general. The story takes place in East Africa in 1928. The protagonist is Gordon Hemingway, a black American fighter with a life full of ups and downs. He decided to ally with the warrior princess Zainabi of Ethiopia. Together, they intend to save the guardian, who has been kidnapped by an ancient evil. A film that promises the audience a truly visual spectacle, with great action. Award-winning visual effects company, Goodbye Kansas, was chosen for this. A film that will definitely be talked about, which, until now, useful information on its topic is not available at the time of production and distribution.