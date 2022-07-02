Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming to Netflix in a few days (but only in some countries)

Apparently, somewhere in the multiverse, Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming to Netflix soon.

However, unfortunately, the film that managed to bring together – finally – all three cinematic versions ofwall climber Marvel will only be available to stream in select countries around the world. Among them, of course, there will be no Italy, where the film could debut on some platforms no later than next year.

Where and when will you stream Netflix Spider-Man: No Way Home?

The Sony-Marvel movie, which premiered in theaters in December 2021 and is capable of grossing $1.9 billion at the global box office, will be available to stream on July 13 (for a limited time) only in Singapore and some other places. Leaves in Southeast Asia.

Spider-Man: There’s no way home It can only be seen on Netflix by residents of these countries, unless you are using a VPN that allows you to set “Singapore” as your home region.

For the rest of the world, as was already expected, it is not yet clear where and when the movie will arrive during broadcast, given that agreements between Sony and Disney (for the time being) prevent the latter from adding the movie to the Disney+ Streaming catalog. As it happened, for example, with Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madness Already available on the platform less than two months after the film debuted on May 4, 2022.

For now, we’re sure we’ll be able to go back to the cinema first for the trailer announced in the hall for the extended version of Spider-Man: No Way Home from waiting for its first live broadcast in our country.

