Spectrum Podcast: Australian Dingo – Science Spectrum

The dingo plays an important role in Australian Aboriginal mythology. As mystical beings, they wander between worlds, changing their outward appearance, transforming themselves into people, and vice versa. In every fairy tale and in every legend there is a little truth too. Because the dingo also has something of an intermediate organism in reality. A hybrid between a dog and a wolf. They can be confident and seek to get close to people, but they can’t really be tamed. Whatever you do again attacks on people Lead.

Researchers argue about where dingoes should be classified in evolutionary terms: are they dogs, wolves, or a very special species? So far, biology has not been able to find a clear answer to this question. Perhaps, however Genetic analyzes will soon provide the missing information about the four-legged savage friends.

Dingo: Where did they come from?

And they pose another mystery to science: how did they get to Australia? There used to be a head so they can walk? Or did humans put them on ships?

Andreas Jan talks to detektor.fmModerator Mark Zimmer talks about the mythical dingo dogs, their importance to Aboriginal Australians and open questions about their origin.

