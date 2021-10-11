Mike Flanagan’s new series is based on the novels of Edgar Allan Poe

A new short series inspired by the stories of Edgar Allan Poe and directed by Mike Flanagan, the famous director of the horror genre, is coming soon on Netflix. Let’s find out what the new Netflix project has in store for us.

through its social channels, Netflix announce it Mike Flanagan will produce Series Worthy “house keeper fallIt will be in the story homonymous before Edgar Allan Poe.

Although the series has the official title of The Fall of the House of Usher, it is clear that eight episodes expected to lead to the screen Several stories are taken from the author’s work American, even if the central focus will remain themes family, subordinate crap Andisolation.

Flanagan, as well as the series creator, will be executive producing alongside Trevor MessiAnd Amy Greenwiss NS Michael Vimognari. He will also direct four of the episodes, while the remaining four episodes will be entrusted to Vimognari.

Mike Flanagan Has More Concerns Heading To Netflix! Joining The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and its upcoming adaptation of The Midnight Club, is The Fall of the House of Usher – a new limited series based on the multiple works of Edgar Allan Poe

The fall of the visor of the house: Do not throw

Usher house fall It is a horror story written by Edgar Allan Poe, first published in 1839.

The protagonist was invited by his childhood friend Roderick Usher in his face Demora, which immediately turns out to be so cup and quad. Here, the narrator finds his friend inside poor health conditions And reveals his sister Mrs. Madeleine is dead. Roderick calls the protagonist to help him Carrying a woman’s body in dungeons, awaiting a worthy burial.

Who is Mike Flanagan?

Mike Flanagan that it boss NS American screenwriter Always passionate ever since horror type. This new project is just one of the director’s series of adaptations of horror novels: Chase Hill House Taken from Shirley Jackson’s The Nightmare of Hill House; Haunting Bly Manor instead of Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw; Midnight Mass It is adapted from the novel of the same name by F. Paul Wilson. midnight club Based on the novel by Christopher Pike.