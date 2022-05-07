Spanish women’s football crushes Finland and has a foot and a half in the semi-finals

Spain has a foot and a half in the semi-finals, meaning they are one step closer to fighting for the first goal: the World Cup ticket in India. Kino Gonzalo’s team has once again shown a huge advantage over Finland, and if Norway does not beat France tonight, it will be a sports team in the semi-finals. The final group duel against gralas will determine whether she is first or second in the group. Spain showed ambition and punch against Finland, which they have largely outdone themselves.

Kino came out with news. Pujols, Pou or Martret started from the beginning. Finland risked his life, the win kept him options and he came out from the start bitten. But Spain managed to dominate and move so well to the Nordic countries that they could not break the good distribution of Arugita. Camacho, who was the reference again, gave the first warning, but was confronted by Arpianen. Spain dominated and found the Finns unbalanced, especially with participating and decisive Paula Partido on the right. Thus, in the 17th minute, Pujols grabbed a ball from the right flank from outside the area and his shot ended in the net. A great goal to let the Nordic countries touch. Spain kept playing as they wanted, pressing well after a loss and always looking for space. And in the twenty-second minute, after good circulation, the ball reached Paula Partido, who sped to the baseline and helped Carla Camacho in the quieter goal. The Real Madrid connection was successful and Paula was a real nuisance to the Finnish defence. Camacho could have put in the third goal had it not been for the Finnish goal, then Al Olaya met soon after with the goalkeeper who was the best in her team. In fact, before the break, avoid the third for Merritt.

After the restart, Finland took out all its artillery, especially the regular Walta plane on top of his country’s flight despite being only 16 years old. He pushed, but hardly did any harm to Sophia, and on the other hand, all of La Rugeta’s arrival was synonymous with danger. Marert got it again, Olaya kicked a free kick, and Camacho, Bo and Olaya met Arbeenen again. Half an hour before the end of the match, Kino Gonzalo updated the team and in the first match of Amazaga, who had just been out, hit the post. Arpiainen reappears in Ranira’s shot and Pou finds the woodwork again. Even, fifteen before the end of the match, Pou sent the ball to the post and on the rebound put Amezaga third. La Rojita wanted more and Amezaga crashed again with a stick. And in 87 minutes, Amazaga touched Majali’s side cross to make it 4-0. Goleada and the ticket to the semi-finals are almost in the pocket …