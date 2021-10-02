Spaniard David Bisbal begins a tour of fourteen American cities

Spanish singer David Bisbal presented his new album “En tu planes” on a tour of 15 US cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and Washington, which began Thursday night at the Fillmore Theater in Miami Beach, South Florida.

With his 20-year career, in which he earned 11 Diamond Records, the “Bulería” translator will debut all the songs from his latest album, which includes 13 songs, during the “En Tus Planes USA 2021” tour, Universal Music reported on Friday.

Among the songs that the Almería artist will sing during his US tour are “Si tú la quiero”, “Bésame” and “Perdón”.

Bisbal has won three Latin Grammy Awards, three Latin Billboard Awards, three World Music Awards and two Ondas Awards, and will perform some new songs like “Dos Visses” and “Volve and Voilve”, to which he has added hits from his entire career.

“From the very first song you could see the immense affection and anticipation of all his fans (…),” detailing the statement regarding the concert in Miami Beach, which had a “completely loyal audience,” according to the label. ..

The statement stated that this concert tour is characterized by a new capacity that adapts to the current epidemiological situation and with all the necessary measures “adopted by the competent authorities to give priority to the health and safety of all those present at these parties.”

The artist, who appeared in 2001, in the Spanish television competition “Operación Triunfo”, will continue his work “En Tus Planes USA 2021” on Sunday with a concert in Atlanta (Georgia).

The tour, which will conclude on October 30 in California, will pass through San Juan (Puerto Rico), New York, Washington and Chicago, as well as El Paso, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and McAllen.

It will continue in Las Vegas (Nevada), Los Angeles, San Diego and San Jose, California.