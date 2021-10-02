Met office issues weather warnings for high winds and torrential rain in the UK with a toxic cyclone over the Atlantic

The Met Office has issued a nine-hour yellow weather warning for all of the UK tomorrow with storms and rain, and as Wales braces for the worst, it’s getting wet and stormy too.

In the afternoon and evening, high winds and heavy rains are expected, which will interrupt travel.

The warning is in effect tomorrow from 1:00pm to 10:00pm and applies to coastal areas in southern and eastern England.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Meteorology continues to track a hurricane toxic that struck across the Atlantic.

His movements will affect our weather next week.

A drone that launched directly into the eye of Hurricane Sam detected winds and waves up to 15 meters in height at 120 miles per hour.

The hurricane is currently heading east in the Atlantic Ocean and will occur Impact on UK weather next week, but forecasters can’t predict what will happen because it depends on whether it mixes with the jet stream or not.

Fortunately, the hurricane lost the east coast of the United States on its way across the ocean.

A company called Saildrone said it is sending tiny drones into hurricanes to enable them to “collect critical scientific data” and give us “a whole new view of one of the most destructive forces on Earth.”



(Photo: Seldron)



“Saildrone is heading where no research vessel has ventured, sailing straight into the eye of a hurricane and gathering data that will change our understanding of these powerful storms,” said Richard Jenkins, founder and CEO of Saildrone.

“After invading the Arctic and the Southern Ocean, hurricanes were the last frontier for Celdross survival. We are proud to have developed a vehicle that can operate in the most extreme weather conditions on Earth.”

UK Met Office meteorologist Aidan Givern tracks toxic cyclones as part of a 10-day forecast service. But it is still difficult to predict what will happen.

“It’s safe now, far from Britain, across the Atlantic,” he said. “It didn’t directly affect any onshore areas, but by Monday (October 4) it will be close to the jet stream and could destroy the jet stream.

“It can happen if it interacts with the jet stream in a certain way, but it can’t affect the jet stream at all. It’s a small packet of energy that would have a big effect on the jet stream if it were attached to it.”

“It could push it further north of the UK, meaning there could be more pressure on the UK by Thursday or Friday making it drier.

Another scenario is that it does not touch the jet stream, which means that it is still wet and windy.

“That subtle difference on Monday, when the pre-cyclone situation ended, in two very different forecasts until Friday.

“All the different computer models are saying very different things about the path of a toxic hurricane. We talk a lot about uncertainty, and it’s not particularly safe.”

In the meantime, here’s the Met Office’s five-day forecast for Wales:

Friday:

In the east, it rains early and leaves occasional rain and long, dry, sunny phases during the day. Strong winds, especially in the north and along the coast, blow slightly in the evening. The maximum temperature is 16 degrees Celsius.

Scattered rain and clear cracks in the evening. The clouds are increasing and the rain sometimes becomes heavy at night. In the morning the winds are strong, with the risk of coastal winds. The minimum temperature is 7 degrees Celsius.

Saturday:

Then longer rains fall during the day, which are locally heavy. The storm continues along the coast in the morning and subsides in the afternoon. The maximum temperature is 16 degrees Celsius.

Forecasts for Sunday through Tuesday:

A period of sunny showers, some heavy, sometimes thunder. And in the north in particular, gusts remained intense on Sunday before subsiding.

The Met Office issued a weather warning for parts of southeast England on Saturday.

Strong south winds are expected over some southern and eastern parts of England on Saturday afternoon and into the evening.

“Storms are likely to reach 45-55 mph inland with a probability of 65 mph along exposed coasts. Heavy rain poses an additional risk, with rainfall reaching 30-40 mm within three to six hours in some parts of the south and south East of England.

