Spain seeks against Switzerland to take a step towards the “final four” of the League of Nations

Spain faces Switzerland on Saturday with a desire to take a decisive step towards the quarter-finals of the Nations League, before facing Portugal on Tuesday, in a match that could be decisive.

La Roja leads the second group of the first division of the continental championship, one point ahead of the Portuguese, while the Czech Republic is four points behind the Spaniards and the Swiss, who close the key.

Only the first group from each of the four groups that make up League A advance to the “last four” and La Roja can secure first place if they beat Switzerland and Portugal lose to the Czech Republic.

“Everything happens to us to win that game in Zaragoza,” Spanish coach Luis Enrique Martinez said last Friday.

Switzerland and Portugal also stand the last two major tests ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, although Spain coach Luis Enrique Martinez is only considering qualifying for the ‘final four’ in the League of Nations.

“This competition is very attractive because you cannot relax,” Luis Enrique said a week ago. “I have no doubt that the players will take this match as if it were the World Cup.”

The Spanish coach does not hide his ambition to repeat the achievement of the previous version, when La Roja reached the final, losing to France 2-1.

Luis Enrique, who is often criticized for his constant changes in the squad, seems to have already identified a solid core of players, although he has not given up on the experience of players such as strikers Nico Williams and Borja Iglesias, who are called up for the first time with La Roja.

Both could get minutes on this call, although it will be necessary to see if he makes his first match against Switzerland, a tough team that Spain defeated in Geneva with a short 1-0 away goal.

– Remain in League “A” –

“It will be a slightly different team than the one we find there because they also need to win, and I think they will lift us a little higher,” La Roja striker Pablo told AFP at the Romareda stadium. Sarabia.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker, who scored the Spanish goal in Geneva, could repeat again in Zaragoza in the lead with Alvaro Morata, a key element for the Spanish coach.

Against Switzerland, Spain will strive to be the protagonist with the ball and to be offensive, as Luis Enrique insists: “Our mentality is to attack.”

In turn, it will be a Swiss team whose main objective is not to be in the last place of the key, which opens the door to relegation to the second division of the continental competition.

“We will try to defend to stay in the Premier League,” Switzerland coach Murat Yakin said at a news conference on Friday, ahead of Saturday’s game.

“We controlled, distributed the ball well and caused difficulties for Spain. This is the starting point for tomorrow, we start where we left off the last time,” Yakin said in their previous match with Spain.

The Swiss coach was delighted with his full potential now, including Chelsea midfielder Denis Zakaria, who arrived after overcoming a lengthy injury.

gr/dam