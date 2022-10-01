Spain and Australia reach an agreement in principle to exchange rescue and first aid athletes

Royal Spanish Federation of Rescue, First Aid and Life Saving Queensland Surfing (SLSQ) We have reached a preliminary agreement to exchange lifeguards and lifeguards in a project that seeks to improve the performance of lifeguards from both world powers in the sport.

SLSQ is one of the largest rescue and first aid organizations in AustraliaWhich is located in the area where the 2024 World Championships will be held, It was founded in 1930 and has 57 affiliated clubs with more than 34,000 people Queensland volunteers are dedicated to drowning prevention and have over 462,000 members.

The alliance was created within the framework of the World Championships for Rescue and Lifeguards held in Riccione (Italy), The President of the Royal Spanish Federation of Salvage and Rescue, Isabel García Sanz, and CEO of SLSQ, John Brennan, met with ILS President, Graham Ford, and its Secretary General, Harald Verwijk.

The Spanish president was accompanied by the federation’s sporting director, Jose Miguel Rodriguez Ferrero. Spanish representative in the ILS Sports Committee and the Chair of the Rescue Sports Development Committee, Annabelle Navio Robles, and the Director of the Cabinet, Alvaro Vega Ced.

The Spanish-Australian Federation of Spanish athletes will provide a huge leap in their expectations to improve their international results, He put at your disposal the possibility of developing periods of your sporting planning under the tutelage of the most prestigious clubs in Queenland, one of the six clubs that make up Australia, for the practice of rescue and first aid.

García Sanz and Brennan triggered the development of ‘phase’ type concentrations For a long time high-level athletes and lifeguards from the lower classes in training and competitions in Australia.

Conversely, the head of the SLSQ . has been raised Attention to reciprocity in the Agreement to facilitate the presence of athletes from Australia, where rescue and first aid are the main national sports in Spain.

From now on, the Spanish and Australian entities will work out the details of the principle of the agreement To express it in an agreement that facilitates the development of its specifications.