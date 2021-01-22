Spain against Greece and Australia in the ATP Cup group

This Friday The ATP Cup draw, The team tournament that will open the season February 1-5 in MelbourneIn the middle of the Australian Open bubble. Spain, Who reached the current final in the tournament after falling in the last edition, the first in the tournament, against Serbia, will have a difficult starting set after being paired with Greece and with host Australia.





The competition will consist of four groups of three teams. Only the first group of each group will qualify for the semi-finals. Spain with Rafa Nadal, Roberto Bautista, Pablo Carreno and Marcel Granollers, With Baby Vendril As leader, you must conquer to advance to that round on Greece Stefanos Tsetsipas Already one Australia Without Nick Kyrgios to be driving Alex de Minor. All three were put together in Group B.

In a format in which the numbers 1 and numbers 2 of each team are measured against each other in the singles before the dispute in the doubles matches, Rafa Nadal He will have two good stops to open his season days before the Australian Open. Bautista, The Spanish No. 2, refers to two of the lower-ranked competitors, since the second swords of these teams John Millman In the case of Australian and Stefanos perfularakis In Greek. The doubles player completes the foursome John Peers y Luke Saville In Australia and Marcus Calofellones and Petros Tsitsipas in Greece.





It will be one of the Tournament’s death groups, just the same way it was the current hero Serbia by Novak Djokovic. He will be in group A next to Alexander Zverev of Germany And the Denis Shapovalov, Canada, Milos Raonic.

There will also be a fight in Group C. The Austria by Dominic Tim You will have to fight against two teams with more wardrobe depth like Italy Di Matteo Perettini and Fabio Funini And the Francia by Ga Monl Monfils y Benot Paire. Already in group D, Rusia de Daniil Medvedev y Andrey Rublev He will start as a favorite against Japan, With Ki Nishikori In driving, and ArgentinaThat he will drive Diego Schwartzman.