SpaceX Starship, let’s get ready for 2022 full of launches! Elon Musk’s word

In recent months, we have been constantly following all Starbase related developments and new Mechazilla launch tower, that of the spacecraft, flower for the eye SpaceX And the flagship model of the company, on which all attention is focused.

The reasons are many, because if the Starship can be used on the one hand Also as the home of the next moon landingOn the other hand, it is an integral part of The Mars colonization program that Musk wants to implement, as well as an essential way to start An advanced form of space tourism. Together with the first stage of the Super Heavy, which is currently in development in the hangars of SpaceX, it will form A 120-meter-high stack capable of overpowering the massive Saturn V rocket NASA.

In the past few days we finally have Witnessed the first ignition of the six Raptor engines Which will be used in the first orbital test, a pyrotechnic display with great visual impact, but is again being conducted on Earth, reopening hopes towards achieving a real flight test within a short time. But again it’s Elon Musk’s words to clarify (or almost…) during the virtual meeting with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, which took place on Wednesday. Elon’s intervention made it clear once and for all We won’t see any orbital launch in 2021, but the following year will be full of news that will pay off..