BTS deliver a message of healing and hope for ‘be’

After BTS recorded one long-awaited song in the US with its flashy disco pop hit “Dynamite”, you might expect the Korean group to keep going on with the party and double their chart-topping formulas. But instead of a dance-floor album, the band is using their latest releases B To offer something a little more intimate, comfortable and sincere, but no less.

From her initial provocations, B It looks like it’s possibly BTS LP with the most creative engagement yet from the group members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook. While BTS has been contributing songwriters since their debut album in 2013, the guys were now actively moving fans during the recording process, sharing through frequent live broadcast conversations how they were overseeing and managing the project not just the music, but the visuals, storytelling, genres, music videos and even Number of tracks. What comes up is something that sounds more mature but is also totally relatable to his listeners.

The popular production of The single “Life Goes On” opens the album, easing our entry into this next era of BTS. She doesn’t pack the same first note from their recent singles, but instead recalls the slow-burning 2017 track “Spring Day,” an emotional hip-hop / pop rock track that has become a favorite with fans as well as the Korean public. Where “Spring Day” used seasonal metaphors to speak to the inevitable warmer months on their way through the time of darkness, “Life Goes On” does the same by realizing that although there is no end to our current struggle, strength can Come from within itself – the very same. The acrobatic sounds and rhythms on the choir, ending with the lyric “Yes, life goes on / Like this again” convey a message of hope to the song.

B It explores the different highs and lows that BTS feels during this strange and difficult time. “Fly to My Room” (featuring Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V) says that while travel has been affected during Covid and is likely to change forever, people should still try to have fun and “travel” to new, more special places. the places; They sing “Get me out of the blues.” This song is followed by “Blue & Gray” (co-produced by V), which uses color to represent depression and anxiety. Guys plead with, “I just want to be happier” while wondering if that’s a very greedy request these days.

As the record goes on, the mood lights up while still being realistic. The funky and funky “Telepathy” song (the closest thing to BTS’s next “Dynamite”) makes the group sing straight to their fans by clever wordplay, describing the connection that one can feel from someone even when they are not physically close. Dis-easy uses ancient hip-hop music because it reflects the troubled times artists go through during the pandemic, even if its end encourages the listener to move forward without fear.

“Staying” is another new song B (Coming before the band ends this Eight songs short with “dynamite”.); It The stadium-ready EDM track serves as a constant reminder for fans to hold it on even with your distance from each other. “Yes, I know you will always be there,” Jungkook sang on the hook, and RM spoke smartly of the way technology keeps the band in constant contact (“We’re calling 7G”), making for a touching moment that is sure to extract fireworks and tears whenever Possible to perform on tour again.

At the beginning of the “Life Goes On” music video, the logo of BTS’s Korean record company, Big Hit Entertainment, is featured with the tagline “Artist & Music for Healing.” In this sense, B It may be the most iconic album BTS has ever made, as it acknowledges hardships while offering healing, hope, and a way to cope with our current pains. This is what BTS has been around since the beginning of their career.