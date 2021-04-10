Aichach: Asparagus season in the beginning: this is the weather in the Aichach region

Plus

Asparagus season will start again soon in the Aichach-Friedberg region. How big is the anticipation? We asked about Aichach’s. Why are some still waiting.

The first stalls were set up to sell fresh asparagus. Asparagus recipes are currently booming online. Asparagus pan with wild garlic or asparagus pesto and potato gratin can be found in all possible ways in addition to the classic preparation. We wanted to know from passers-by at Aichacher Stadtplatz: Looking forward to the first asparagus What is your favorite way to eat it?

Hildegard Wessel Outside Adelshausen:

For Hildegard Wessel from Adelshausen, asparagus is a symbol of the onset of summer. Photo: Girllind Drexler

“Yes, I look forward to asparagus because it is a symbol of the beginning of summer. But I don’t have to be the first to bring it asparagus. I can very well imagine it when the sun rises and it is a nice evening and maybe you can invite someone else. I like to eat asparagus traditionally with hot butter and pork. “

Alphonse Kollbl Outside Ishak Eknach:

I would like to have asparagus, but it is not permissible: Alphonse Kollbl from Ishach Eknach. Photo: Girllind Drexler

“I would like to eat it, but I shouldn’t do because I have gout. I will eat asparagus once and then take a pill. My wife actually eats asparagus, but not too much either. We always buy fruits and vegetables when it’s season for that. Now asparagus is still very expensive. Better to wait a little longer. “

Carola Stegemire Outside Bottoms:

Pöttmes’s Carola Stegmaier doesn’t care much about asparagus. Photo: Girllind Drexler

“I don’t care much about asparagus. I don’t like peeling and preparing it myself. If that’s the case, then it’s when I visit or when I invite my sister to visit. Then it’s okay. I’m like traditional asparagus eaters, but I’ve also tried recipes. I don’t need meat with asparagus.”

Marian Schmid Outside Ishach:

Aichach’s Marianne Schmid looks up to the first asparagus. Photo: Girllind Drexler

“I’m really looking forward to the first asparagus. At the moment it’s still quite expensive. That’s why I prefer to wait a little longer. At the end of this week, there will be a winter dish with beef and red cabbage. Then we’ll move on to the summer dishes. I’ll make asparagus traditionally. With potatoes and pork. “

