Southampton – Newcastle team news, how to watch on TV and broadcast online

How to watch, stream Southampton VS NEWCASTLE AND PREMIER LEAGUE GAMES:



Date / time: 11/6/2020 20:00 (UK), 16:00 ET, 13:00 PDT (USA)

Place: Saint Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, United kingdom

How to watch the Southampton game Newcastle on TV



United kingdom: Sky Sports

United States of America: Peacock

Canada: Broadcasting only on DAZN. See below for more information.

paying off LiveSoccerTV For alternatives.

How to watch Southampton-Newcastle match online legally

United Kingdom: Sky Go, NOW TV

USA: NBC Sports, Fubo.TV (Watch it all Southampton Game in the United States of America With high quality and legal flow, Click here to register To get a free trial of Fubo.TV and take advantage of a discount for new members)

Canada: DAZN (Watch every match Saints in Canada With high quality legal streaming with DAZN. Click here to start your free DAZN trial to watch Premier League football)

Team news: Southampton has lost up to 5 players, including Danny Ings

Team news: Newcastle is said to have 4 players due to injury

Southampton vs Newcastle team injury news

Southampton did not lose in their last five matches and found themselves fifth in the Premier League table after their last form beat a poor start to the season.

Likewise, Newcastle are doing well in the league. Steve Bruce He led his men to 11 points from seven matches and are just two points behind Saints in the Premier League.

Saints team striker Danny Ings misses due to knee injury.

Southampton manager Ralph Hsienhotel has other selection issues due to the fitness of Jan Bednaric, Ryan Bertrand and Ibrahima Diallo. All of these aforementioned players received injuries in the Saints’ 4-3 win Aston Villa last week.

Newcastle is missing Jeonju ShelveyMartin Dubravka, Ritchie and Dwight Gale died due to injury.

However, Matte Longstaff, Paul W. Dumet Kiaran Clark They are competing to play their first matches this season after returning to training.

Statistics of Southampton against Newcastle before the match

face to face

Southampton has lost four of the past five games.

Last season, Newcastle scored their first away league win over Southampton since September 2004. They had never won consecutive league visits in this match.

Teams have played each other 100 times in all competitions. Southampton have won 37 times to Newcastle’s 40, with 23 draws.

Southampton

Southampton’s 13-point tally is the most after seven games in a single season since 2014-15.

They have lost all three of their Premier League matches on Friday 2–15, with the last being modestly 0-9 from Leicester in October 2019.

Saints can finish a day at the top of the Premier League for the first time. The last time they led the Premier League table was in September 1988 under Chris Nicole.

United Newcastle

Team Magpies have lost only two of their ten matches in all competitions this season (W5, D3).

Newcastle have not lost their last four away matches in the Premier League (W1, D3). The last time they went longer without a defeat away from home between May and October 2011, a series of six games.

11 points is their highest total after seven Premier League matches since 2011-12.

Callum Wilson has scored six goals in his first seven Premier League matches with Newcastle, which is one more than he has scored in his last 30 games for Bournemouth.

Steve Bruce won only one of seven away league matches as coach against Southampton (D2, L4).

All stats come across BBC Sport.

Follow the procedure with live tweets here (please note that we are not responsible for their content).