South African floods add 398 dead, 27 missing | KwaZulu-Natal | Globalism

The balance of deaths due to severe floods in the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal South AfricaOfficial sources said that the number of deaths rose this Saturday with three more deaths, bringing the total number of dead to 398, and at least 27 people are still missing.

Emergency teams continue to work in the stricken area, which is again on alert due to forecasts of heavy rain and wind.

“According to the latest update, the (number of) deaths has increased and now stands at 398 people, 27 people are still missing,” the KwaZulu-Natal Ministry of Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs confirmed in a statement this afternoon.

Local authorities, who have described the disaster as one of the “darkest moments” in the county’s history, estimate that about 40,000 people have been affected by the floods since the torrential rains began last Monday.

They also estimated that 3,937 homes were completely destroyed and 8,039 homes were partially destroyed.

The South African government has declared a state of disaster in the province and has deployed army forces to assist in emergency work and the search for missing persons.

The extent of the total damage has not yet been determined, but it will amount to millionaire losses, KwaZulu-Natal Prime Minister Sihle Zikalala admitted this week.

The most affected region is the Durban region, which is the largest city in KwaZulu-Natal and the third largest in South Africa. The floods particularly hit the surrounding slums, some of which were completely washed away by water and landslides.

Severe damage was also caused to the infrastructure of electricity and water and to many medical centers.

According to the calculations of Mxulisi Kaunda, mayor of the city council hosting Durban (officially called eThekwini), only in that municipality was the damage estimated on Thursday at 757 million rand (about 50 million euros).

The head of state, Cyril Ramaphosa, visited the affected area last Wednesday and said it was a “disaster of gigantic proportions”, in addition to linking the floods directly to climate change.

The city of KwaZulu-Natal has seen an increase in these types of extreme weather events in recent years.

The most serious of these occurred most recently in 2019, when torrential rains and floods left about 80 people dead at the same time of year.

This province is also still dealing with the devastation caused by the serious unrest in South Africa in July 2021 which was hit most specifically in KwaZulu-Natal, where 275 of the 354 deaths were recorded.