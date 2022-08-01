South Africa and Australia took gold in both men’s and women’s

The Toys The results of the Commonwealth were in the English city of Birmingham. On the third day for the female and male branchesThe podiums have been completed. Australia and South Africa won the gold in the women and men, respectively.

Australia beat Fiji 22-12 to become the women’s section champion. The Australian girls were defeated in the semi-finals New Zealand By 17 to 12, while the Fijians did the same against them Canada by 24 to 7. For their part, the New Zealanders defeated the Canadians 19-12 and retained the bronze medal.

Fiji, who upset New Zealand in the semi-finals with a 19-14 victory, fell to South Africa 31-7 in the final. For the other semi-finals, the Blitzboks defeated Australia 24-12. All Blacks 7s They closed the podium with a 26-12 victory over Wallabies 7s. also, Samoa Fifth place by beating Scotland 24-19.

Men’s results.

Group A

New Zealand 63-5 Sri Lanka.

England 0-34 Samoa

New Zealand 19-17 Samoa

England 47-19 Sri Lanka

Samoa 54-0 Sri Lanka

New Zealand 20-0 England

group b

South Africa 46-0 Malaysia

Scotland 41-0 Tonga

South Africa 36-5 Tonga

Scotland 12-50 Malaysia

Tonga 7-31 Malaysia

South Africa 34-0 Scotland

group C

Canada 31-0 Wales

Fiji 51-0 Zambia

Wales 38-5 Zambia

Fiji 19-12 Canada

Canada 12-24 Zambia

Fiji 34-28 Wales

group d

Australia 62-0 Jamaica

Kenya 14-27 Uganda

Uganda 40-0 Jamaica

Australia 7-5 Kenya

Australia 12-12 Uganda

Kenya 45-0 Jamaica

Quarter-finals:

silver cup:

England 7-5 Jamaica

Wales 14-33 Malaysia

Uganda 38-19 Sri Lanka

Tonga 7-19 Zambia

gold cup:

Fiji 7–34 Scotland

South Africa 33-0 Canada

New Zealand 31-0 Kenya

Australia 7-0 Samoa

Semi-final rounds:

Silver Cup (Sunday):

England 10-14 Wales

Tonga 7-7 Uganda

gold cup:

New Zealand 14-19 Fiji

South Africa 12-24 Australia

ultimate:

Fifth place:

Scotland 19-24 Samoa

Bronze:

New Zealand 12-26 Australia

pray:

Fiji – South Africa

Women’s results

Group A

England 57-0 Sri Lanka

New Zealand 7-5 Canada

New Zealand 60-0 Sri Lanka

Canada 19-26 England

Canada 74-0 Sri Lanka

New Zealand 7-38 England

group b

Australia 38-0 South Africa

Fiji 12-31 Scotland

Scotland 33-12 South Africa

Australia 12-19 Fiji

Fiji 41-0 South Africa

Australia 50-0 Scotland

Semi-final rounds:

silver cup:

England 36-0 South Africa

Scotland 58-0 Sri Lanka

gold cup:

New Zealand 12-17 Australia

Fiji 24-7 Canada

Seventh place match

South Africa 52-0 Sri Lanka

Fifth place match

England 29-5 Scotland

Final Bronze Medal

New Zealand 12-19 Canada

Gold Medal Final:

Fiji 12-22 Australia