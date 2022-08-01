South Africa and Australia took gold in both men’s and women’s

The Toys The results of the Commonwealth were in the English city of Birmingham. On the third day for the female and male branchesThe podiums have been completed. Australia and South Africa won the gold in the women and men, respectively.
Australia beat Fiji 22-12 to become the women’s section champion. The Australian girls were defeated in the semi-finals New Zealand By 17 to 12, while the Fijians did the same against them Canada by 24 to 7. For their part, the New Zealanders defeated the Canadians 19-12 and retained the bronze medal.
Fiji, who upset New Zealand in the semi-finals with a 19-14 victory, fell to South Africa 31-7 in the final. For the other semi-finals, the Blitzboks defeated Australia 24-12. All Blacks 7s They closed the podium with a 26-12 victory over Wallabies 7s. also, Samoa Fifth place by beating Scotland 24-19.
Men’s results.
Group A
New Zealand 63-5 Sri Lanka.
England 0-34 Samoa
New Zealand 19-17 Samoa
England 47-19 Sri Lanka
Samoa 54-0 Sri Lanka
New Zealand 20-0 England
group b
South Africa 46-0 Malaysia
Scotland 41-0 Tonga
South Africa 36-5 Tonga
Scotland 12-50 Malaysia
Tonga 7-31 Malaysia
South Africa 34-0 Scotland
group C
Canada 31-0 Wales
Fiji 51-0 Zambia
Wales 38-5 Zambia
Fiji 19-12 Canada
Canada 12-24 Zambia
Fiji 34-28 Wales
group d
Australia 62-0 Jamaica
Kenya 14-27 Uganda
Uganda 40-0 Jamaica
Australia 7-5 Kenya
Australia 12-12 Uganda
Kenya 45-0 Jamaica
Quarter-finals:
silver cup:
England 7-5 Jamaica
Wales 14-33 Malaysia
Uganda 38-19 Sri Lanka
Tonga 7-19 Zambia
gold cup:
Fiji 7–34 Scotland
South Africa 33-0 Canada
New Zealand 31-0 Kenya
Australia 7-0 Samoa
Semi-final rounds:
Silver Cup (Sunday):
England 10-14 Wales
Tonga 7-7 Uganda
gold cup:
New Zealand 14-19 Fiji
South Africa 12-24 Australia
ultimate:
Fifth place:
Scotland 19-24 Samoa
Bronze:
New Zealand 12-26 Australia
pray:
Fiji – South Africa
Women’s results
Group A
England 57-0 Sri Lanka
New Zealand 7-5 Canada
New Zealand 60-0 Sri Lanka
Canada 19-26 England
Canada 74-0 Sri Lanka
New Zealand 7-38 England
group b
Australia 38-0 South Africa
Fiji 12-31 Scotland
Scotland 33-12 South Africa
Australia 12-19 Fiji
Fiji 41-0 South Africa
Australia 50-0 Scotland
Semi-final rounds:
silver cup:
England 36-0 South Africa
Scotland 58-0 Sri Lanka
gold cup:
New Zealand 12-17 Australia
Fiji 24-7 Canada
Seventh place match
South Africa 52-0 Sri Lanka
Fifth place match
England 29-5 Scotland
Final Bronze Medal
New Zealand 12-19 Canada
Gold Medal Final:
Fiji 12-22 Australia
