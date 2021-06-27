Valentina Pisti ‘stalked and insulted by Italy and Austria’ fans

Valentina Best He entrusts his complaint to Instagram about what he suffered yesterday in the late afternoon in Rome. journalist from Tg1 She says she was stalked and insulted before by some fan, or supposedly, from Italy Italy and Austria, eighth of the final blues music Roberto Mancini They won in overtime.

Yesterday before calling the news, a small group of people gathered behind me. Then as the minutes passed, and especially young people and children were added, encouraged by their parents to approach the journalist and the camera. I tried to push them away, but the situation worsened with shouting and pushing. The first connection was lost…I moved to change the location but a fierce mob chased me that swore me as he couldn’t appear on TV…I eventually found a protected corner where I was able to connect.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Too bad because among the fans I saw so many beautiful, smiling, civilized people, in love with Italy that I could not say what I wanted.

In recent days, the video of Bisti’s relationship with Tg1 went viral on social media, which was also filmed near Piazza del Popolo in Rome before. Italy and Wales. In this case the journalist, overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of the fans, sarcastically commented on Instagram: “However, they were very peaceful“.

But this time, not irony, but a lot of disappointment and bitterness for what happened yesterday, on a day that should have left space only for rejoicing for a good sporting result that the national team got.

Note: There are two matches today and Italy will meet the opponent in the quarter-finals: one between Portugal and Belgium.