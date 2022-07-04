Soro is the winner of the Red Bull Solo Q ITA 2022 Qualifier

Red Bull Solo Q is a championship league of legends Which leads to the comparison two Among the best amateur players around the world in 1VS1 mode. After four qualifying rounds, held in their respective countries, yesterday’s turn was the Italian National Final.

For the first time live since the last years of the pandemic, the evening witnessed the participation of eight different players, who competed in four quarter-final matches, two semi-final matches, and finally the Grand Final. After nearly five hours of playing, The event ended with Soro’s victory who will now have the opportunity to represent Italy in the UEFA regional qualifiers against the outgoing winner of the qualifiers from Austria, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Red Bull Solo Q 2022: The event

Esports Single Elimination Championship It was played yesterday evening, Sunday 3 July 2022: Broadcast on Red Bull Italia’s Twitch channel starting at 6pm and broadcast live, at the Combo hostel and pub in Milan, with free access for viewers, players and fans.

In a joyful atmosphere characterizing the place, was the main room Transformed into a small arena for League of Legends players to battle with their heroeswith the sole aim of getting the trophy that would push one of them to compete with other champions from all over Europe.

Each game was accompanied by commentary from two professional players, Roberto “Kinrin” Brambolini and Labo “Terenas” Raspantewho were able to explain and deepen the individual moments of the intense tension play.

After six enthusiastic and difficult matches until the last second، Beat Dream Maker 3 to 1 Win a place in the European qualifiers.

The event promoted and sponsored by the most famous energy drink in the world appeared A fun evening that is able to support the entertainment times for esports with the random allowed by the clubcapable of hosting avid fans like users who have never heard of League of Legends before, let alone esports.

championship Then Red Bull Solo Q moves to the European scenario. We just have to wait and see what happens and How far will Soro go?.