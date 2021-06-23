Sony has removed the exclusive label for the Ghost of Tsushima physical bundle

After the release of the PC versions of the titles Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone and the subsequent confirmation of work on Uncharted 4 port, here are hints for a fourth title that could target PC. As the news title suggests, this is an action adventure with an open world called Ghost of Tsushima.

The new guesses are based on a change in the game’s physical packaging. Unlike the original PlayStation Studios, it pulls into the co-op multiplayer mode Ghost of Tsushima: Legends and most importantly no longer has the “Only On PlayStation” exclusive branding, marking the upcoming release of the game on a new platform. It is noteworthy that similar changes were made to the physical packaging of the above-mentioned Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone games prior to the release of the PC version.

However, Sony does not use the “Only On PlayStation” tag even for PS4 titles that have a full-featured PS5 version, such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure, suggesting that a design change could only mean preparing for an upgrade. Complete next generation. For all-new PS5 titles like Demon’s Souls and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Sony no longer uses the exclusivity at all and has instead been replaced by the PlayStation Studios logo, which can be seen in the new version of the Ghost of Tsushima physical bundle.

You can see the difference between the individual covers of the game below.

Ghost of Tsushima was released exclusively on PS4 at the beginning of the second half of last year. in our area reconsidering We gave the game 8/10 with the following ruling:

At its core, a relatively simple story and a relatively traditional open world game, which is enriched mainly by the amazing aesthetics of the game environment, innovative music and absolute fidelity to the classics of the samurai movie genre. Despite the partial weaknesses, the result is an immersive experience in which the competition can learn a few things.