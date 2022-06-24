Solidarity Income, July 2022: How do I know if I am a support recipient? | When is the next Income Solidarity Payment for 2022 due | the answers

Solidarity Income Initially it was designed to operate for three months. Thanks to the Social Investment Act passed by Congress, passed by the President of Colombia, Ivan Duque, the Social Welfare Program will be able to implement the program until 2022. Find out here when you reach 400,000 Colombian pesos in cash support created by the Ministry of Social Prosperity.

Solidarity Income was initially designed to operate for three months. Thanks to the Social Investment Act passed by Congress, and approved by President Evan Duque, Prosperidad Social will be able to implement the program through 2022. The Social Investment Act increases program coverage, from 3 million to 4 million and 85 thousand beneficiary families, as of March-April 2022″, indicates Social Welfare Official Website on Solidarity Income .

How do I know if I am a beneficiary of Solidarity Income 2022

The first thing you have to do is log in incomesolidario.prosperidadsocial.gov.co . Then you should go to the option where it says Consult the patron, which is located in the upper right part of the site. For the next step, you must use your Citizen ID number.

When you reach the ACCESS TYPE option, select REGISTRATION WITH IDENTITY DOCUMENT and continue the process. When you are already registered, you must log in again by repeating the first steps. When you receive the message: Consultation of beneficiary schemes, you must click on it and then a message related to your family will appear (there you will be able to find out if you are a beneficiary and what is the status of your family).

Check if you are a beneficiary of solidarity income in the next month

Basically, you have to repeat the mentioned steps (go to the website of incomesolidario.prosperidadsocial.gov.co ). It should be borne in mind that payments in July will be different from previous months. Households will be able to collect the benefit according to the SISBÉN IV classification, that is, it will be collected as follows:

Group A

If there is one person in the family, they will receive 400,000 Colombian pesos.

If there are two people in the family, you will receive a payment of 440,000 Colombian pesos.

If there are 3 members in the family, you will receive a payment of 480,000 Colombian pesos.

If there are 4 or more people in the family, you will receive a payment of 520 thousand Colombian pesos.

group b

If there is one person in the family, they will receive 380,000 Colombian pesos.

If there are two people in the family, you will receive a payment of 396 thousand Colombian pesos.

If there are 3 people in the family, you will receive 412 thousand Colombian pesos.

If there are 4 or more people in the family, you will receive a payment of 428,000 Colombian pesos.

Beneficiaries of the program will receive 400.00 pesos every two months. | Image: social prosperity

Until when will Solidarity income be repaid in 2022?

As announced by the Colombian President, Evan Duke The Solidarity income will be paid until December 2022. It should be noted that in order to be a part of this social action, you must not register with any website or online brokers.

Solidarity Income Payment Schedule: When do you pay it?

what he says Department of Social Prosperity (DPS) is that this payment will be made over 6 innings or payments during 2022:

March | The second installment.

May | third batch.

July | Fourth installment.

September | Fifth installment.

November | Sixth installment.

What family receives solidarity income?

to form a pattern Beneficiaries of Solidarity Income The data recorded by the authorities: the Department of Social Prosperity, Sisbén, the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance were taken into account. This selection was made by the Department of National Planning (DNP). Beneficiary families must pay attention between the specified dates of a text message informing about the deposit of cash support.

How can I claim solidarity income in BNC, Bancamoa and Banco Caja for meetings and films?

Today, Solidarity Income 2022: What is the next payment date and what is the amount. (Photo: agencies)

How is solidarity income paid to non-bank households via SUPERGIROS?

Beneficiaries of solidarity income who are deposited in banks They started receiving aid since May 19. In the case of people who claim the incentive by type of transfer, they do so since May 23 and will have until June 6 to collect it in points super spins And allies scattered all over the country.

Non-bank households will receive the incentive from May 23 to June 6: It will be available at SuperGIROS points and allies spread across the country, the Director of the Social Welfare Department has reported.

What can I do if my solidarity income is not paid?

If the time to collect solidarity income has already passed, as reported by DPS, and you have not yet been able to pay this subsidy, then we offer you some suggestions:

Check your status in the social program.

Check if you are a beneficiary on the official Solidarity Income website

If you are a beneficiary, you must receive a text message from the same entity or an authorized bank.

“If you find your name and ID in the beneficiary database and you don’t receive a text message, it means you may be part of a later payment cycle,” the program says of payments that did not reach your beneficiaries.