Soccer pro appears as gay

Homepage Sports football

split, rip

Joshua Cavallo in action. © Albert Perez / Imago Images

Josh Cavallo of Australian soccer team Adelaide United has publicly admitted his homosexuality.

CANBERRA – “I am a footballer and I am proud to be gay,” the 21-year-old Australian youth international said on Wednesday (27 October 2021) in a video statement released by his club.

Football pro Josh Cavallo

Cavallo hopes to encourage others and football players with his exit. “It is amazing to know that there are currently no gay professional footballers actively playing. Not only in Australia but all over the world,” Cavallo wrote. “I know there are other players who have not yet made progress. I want to help change that.”

Josh Cavallo: ‘A long way to get to this point’

It has been “a long way to get to this point”. “Now I couldn’t be happier with my decision,” Cavallo wrote on Instagram. His family, friends and club would have been so supportive. “Josh has shown incredible courage to be one of the few professional athletes with such courage. I have nothing but admiration and support for him, as do all the players and coaching staff,” said his coach Karl Wert.

In Germany, the only professional to date was former national player Thomas Hitzlsberger after the end of his career. Justin Fashano, from English club West Ham United, was the first professional footballer to come out during his career in 1990. In 2013, former international and American footballer Robbie Rogers did so. (dpa)