SOC investment group asks investors to vote against acquisition of Microsoft

Strong opposition from the Investment Group’s Strategic Organizing Center (SOC for short) to Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The entrance of the company led by Bobby Kotik to the court of studios directed by Phil Spencer Ho Subject to a vote by Activision Blizzard’s Board of Directors and shareholders which will have to be expressed at the end of April. A majority vote of investors is required for the deal to move forward.

SOC Investment Group has asked them to oppose this gambit. The motivation behind the request, according to the Video Game Chronicles portal, is the risks behind the process. The SoC says that if the deal goes through Activision Blizzard will miss the opportunity to assess what it should be too Giving up as many possible gains future “. In short, an SOC is an appeal intended to protect the interests of shareholders.

This isn’t the first time the SOC has spoken out on Activision Blizzard. In recent months, there has been intense criticism from the group because of Judicial storms which invested Activision Blizzard and enabled Microsoft to secure a highly profitable deal. financial transaction Still under the magnifying glass of the Federal Trade Commission from the United States. Routine investigation when affairs are this big. In November, the SoC called for the immediate resignation of CEO Bobby Kotik and CEOs Brian Kelly and Robert Morgado after allegations of sexual harassment by some employees against several colleagues and members of the management team.

source: South Oil Company – VGC