Smartphone: How do you translate a sign into English or another foreign language using your cell phone’s camera? | Android | iPhone | Google Translate | translator | Technique

Take note. Thousands of people who travel as tourists to the United States, China, and Germany, among other countries, often encounter many language-related issues. If you are part of this group, you will be interested to know, at Social mediaI just came back Widely a secret trick that allows you to use your camera smart phoneHe is Android or IphoneTo translate the texts of any sign you find on your way. Want to know how? Here we will let you know.

Many people know google translatorthe official name of Google Translator, but few know that this service has an official app, available at Play Store And the App Storewhich has many interesting functions, one of which is for travelers.

you can see: Why not use alcohol or toilet paper to clean your cell phone screen?

How to translate a sign using the Google Translate app?

1. First download the application to your smartphone. If you have already installed it, be sure to update it to the latest version.

2. Open the translator and you will see that at the bottom right of the screen is the button “camera“.

3. Pressing it, google translator It will ask permission to use the camera smart phone. You have to accept to start.

4. The camera will be activated and now you have to focus well on the text.

5. You will notice that languages ​​are at the top of the screen

6. By default, the source language will be English and the target language will be Spanish. You can change it according to the situation.

This will be all. your screen Android or Iphone It will display the translation in real time. It is worth noting that the application google translator It also allows you to upload an image saved on your cell phone and translate it in the same way, just press the “Import” button.

How do you clean your smartphone speakers if water falls on them?

One of the most serious problems that can occur with a smart phone – As with any other device – is the presence of fluids such as water Inside. Although there are cases where the damage cannot actually be repaired, many other cases can be resolved with something as simple as a software from the Store. Android.

one can apps Clean the water in your cell phone Android or iPhone? The answer depends and varies depending on the result we want to get. One of the most common damage caused by fluids in smart phones it’s a malfunction Amplifiers.

How do you know if your smartphone will no longer receive Android updates?

. Operating System GoogleAnd the Androidreleases constant updates to add interesting functions that allow the user to make better use of files smart phone; However, not all phones receive it. For this reason, we show you how you can find out if your mobile phone will have new versions of the operating system.

Android 11 It is the next version of the operating system that will reach an interesting set of smart phones, by update as well as original. even though Google He hasn’t published an official list of all phone brands, there are some very reliable pointers that you will answer.

Why wouldn’t it be convenient to charge your smartphone in your bed?

The smart phone It is an important item today, as many people use it to connect with family and friends; In addition, it can also become a platform for viewing multimedia content or even sending emails or other tasks. However, this also leads to bad habits in users who do not part with their phones.

Being a modern device, it accompanies us at all times, even while we sleep. Therefore, people often make the mistake of uploading a file smart phone On the bed, not knowing the danger they expose themselves.

Tips to clean and sanitize your phone easily and safely

Currently smart phone Whether it’s iOS or Android, it’s a staple in the daily lives of millions of people, who use it to distract themselves or work during the coronavirus quarantine. This makes the cleanliness of this equipment important to avoid any kind of disease. Learn the types and tips for safely cleaning and sanitizing your phone.

Many of us have smart phone Android or iOS, which has become our perfect ally during this coronavirus quarantine. For this reason, it is advisable to keep our phones clean to avoid some types of diseases. Learn these simple tips to properly clean and sanitize your appliances.

Why do new smartphones no longer have a headphone jack?

Technology is constantly changing, from time to time some features disappear in smart phones. Removable batteries, FM radio, start button and now headphone input or audio jack that we no longer see in new cell phones.

Phone manufacturers have come a long way in developing devices that can withstand different types of situations, so they considered that potential vulnerabilities should be eliminated. In this sense, the small lever port is very sensitive to water, since liquid can freely pass through it, causing damage smart phone.

Is your smartphone getting too hot? Follow these tricks and avoid them

Do not use non-original chargers

You may have heard this many times, but it is never enough. Chargers for everything smart phone They have voltage and wattage designed for that specific piece of equipment. If you charge it with another, these small differences won’t do your battery good in the long run, causing it to overheat more often.

Don’t play too much

The smart phones She’s amazing, but you shouldn’t abuse her either. It might be too much on the task of giving you a first-class gaming experience, with good graphics, effects, and resolution, but remember that the one responsible for all that visual marvel is that little processor inside your phone.

What happens when there are too many elements, textures, and animations to compute in real time? Well, the processor, GPU and RAM run at full speed, as if it were a real gaming computer. Consider giving your phone 30-minute breaks if you notice to heat up is very.

Never put your smartphone in the fridge

Don’t do this on the battery either. If you do, moisture can collect and damage it internally. The only option to cool it manually is to use a fan or air conditioner.