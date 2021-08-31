Slow Laptop: Desktop Computer Getting Too Slow? This way you can fix it yourself

# Kolkata: Many people experience that their Windows laptop or desktop is slow, much slower than normal speed. Experts say it could be caused by malware infection. This problem can be fixed by factory reset. Many people have benefited from choosing this option. How you do a factory reset depends on your version of Windows. This reset option is available in Windows 10, 8 or 7.

However, experts say to backup your data before resetting, or else it might get lost.

Factory reset Windows 10 (default method)

A long time ago, this factory reset was a very difficult issue. But with the advent of Windows 8 and 10, it has become much easier, as it has been given many options. To use this option, first go to Settings from your laptop or desktop. From there, you have to choose the Update, Security, and Recovery option. The Reset PC option will now appear at the top of the screen. Clicking there will start the reset process.

Factory reset Windows 10 (fresh start, older version)

Microsoft offers the option of a factory reset in another way. This is an old version called New Beginning. To start this new one, first go to Settings from your laptop or desktop. From there, you have to choose the Update, Security, and Recovery option. Click the Learn how to start over with a clean install of Windows link. The Windows Security app will open. Where to find new start options. It will only work if the gateway is run there.

Reinstall from Windows installation media

If someone is using Windows 10 or 8 and wants to perform a factory reset without going to Settings, it is possible to do so using this installation media. This will allow you to install a fresh copy of Windows on your laptop or desktop.

Sophisticated boot

Factory reset from boot can also be done. There is an advanced startup menu for this. For this you have to go to settings from your laptop or desktop. From there, you have to choose the Update, Security, and Recovery option. Advanced startup section. Go there and click on Restart.

This factory reset will fix the problem of your laptop sluggish or stuck repeatedly. There will be no problem at work.