Formula 1 hammer gets tougher! Does this ending cause a shiver?

The 2021 Formula 1 season is on the way. Mick Schumacher, son of German Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher, makes his debut. But which pilots will participate, too? We present to you all the drivers and teams.

Formula 1: These are all the driver teams for 2021

Signs are growing that the end of the season is real Formula 1The legend abandons his career – thus releasing Domino’s long-awaited driver.

As many media reported unanimously, some employee decisions have already been fixed. There are already assumptions about when you will be affected by Formula 1The difference has been announced.

Formula 1: Will Raikkonen announce his end here?

When Raikkonen made his F1 debut in Australia on March 4, 2001, he fought for points with legends like Michael Schumacher, Mika Hakkinen and Jacques Villeneuve.

These drivers are in 2022 Formula 1 Confirmed:

Mercedes: Hamilton /?

Red Bull: Verstappen / Perez

McLaren: Norris/Ricciardo

Aston Martin: Vettel /?

Alps: Alonso / Ocon

Ferrari: Leclerc / Sainz

AlphaTauri:?

Alfa Romeo: ?

Haas: Mazepine/?

Williams: Nice /?

341 Grand Prix later, the Finn is still in the race car and is now on track against the son of record world champion Michael Schumacher, among others. Because of his age, there has always been speculation about the end of his Raikkonen career.





Kimi Raikkonen has been driving in Formula 1 for 20 years. Photo: Imago Images / HochZwei

As many media outlets unanimously reported, it will be so far this year. Among other things, “RTL”, “F1 Insider” and “Sport 1” want to know that the decision has been made. With 21 wins (maybe more won’t come at Alfa Romeo) and a world championship title as of 2007, he’s retiring.

French TV channel Canal+ was already speculating on the sidelines of the Belgian Grand Prix that the decision on the race at Monza should be official. The Grand Prix at the traditional track is scheduled to start in two weeks.

Formula 1: Raikkonen can trigger driver earthquakes

A message brings the long-awaited domino driver. According to reports, Valtteri Bottas will take over Raikkonen’s vacant place at Alfa. The Finn has to abandon his Mercedes cockpit after poor performance.

As expected, George Russell will take his place. The Briton has been the Silver Arrow’s greatest hope for the future for years. The Williams driver reinforced his claim at the weekend with the first podium of his Formula 1 career. (m)



