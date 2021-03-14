Skyliners won the pour thanks to Mobley

DrHe was afraid to see the professional basketball players on the floor in the hall. From second to second, the Frankfurt and Giessen teams flared as if under the command and covered their ears with a restless look. Three and a half minutes before the end of the Bundesliga match, the alarm siren sounded in the hall supernaturally for the Fraport Skyliners on Saturday at 74:71. “Everyone is awake!” Someone shouted after the deafening ghost had ended after what seemed like endless seconds.

The false alarm caused great surprise and horror among the players, but did not cause a decrease in performance at the crucial stage of the game. Both teams stayed true to their rhythm and allowed unnecessary losses of the ball to follow with successful measures. The reaction of feelings. After all, it was a three-point throw from scorer Matt Mobley (21 points) to 80:77 and a throw from Michael Kissins (14) on the Frankfurt side that ensured Skyliners’ 82:79 success in Hessenderby. .

Jayson strongman John Bryant (31) managed to shorten the goal to 79:80, but the last three-point throw of his team-mate Pjarn Kraushar (0) missed the goal. For the first time this season, the Frankfurt team has won three games in a row. On the table they are still in ninth place, two points behind Bamberg’s eighth place. Gießen changed places with Vechta and is now at the bottom of the scale. Mittelhusen is already 16th, with six points. Plus, Weißenfels has played one less game. As Gießen walks a fine line, Skyliners set off for a sporty climb.

Skyliners coach Sebastian Gleem said, “In the last two matches we have developed a winning mentality that helped us keep our cool against Jesen in the final stages.” However, Frankfurt could not do without losing the ball. After the home team took the lead by 77-74 with a three-point throw from Quantis Robertson, who had a total of 16 points, and Frankfurt’s John Axel Godmondson had just seized the ball while defending against Bryant, Mobley gently returned the ball out of his hands.

The tenth factor in the Frankfurt game

That day was typical for an exceptional player in attack, which is important because of its accuracy: out of a total of 15 ball losses by Skyliners – Gießen gambled 18 – eight were due to the American. Mobley is teetering between genius and madness. In addition to his garbage tally, he also distinguished himself from his team with seven assists. His four defensive pursuits were also impressive. In a positive sense, Mobley, the second best striker in the league with 19.4 points per game, is the tenth factor in the Frankfurt match. “In the end, the Frankfurt shooters, who defended us well, especially in the first half, hit hard,” said Jesen coach Rolf Schultz. He also praised the opponent for Mobley’s impressive throw from a distance to 72:71 four and a half minutes before the last siren.

In the halftime break, Mobley dropped a one-off three-point throw in the second quarter to 18:22 as collateral. But this is nothing new: the professional model often moves with his impressive throws from behind. “We were letting Mobley do that,” Bryant said afterwards. On the other hand, Frankfurt was unable to stop the 33-year-old from the United States, especially in the first quarter, with Gießen ahead by 6: 20 after a good six minutes. The 2.11-meter heavyweight achieved 12 out of 31 points (best season) in this division – even though the Giant was by no means fully trained.

In the end, Bryant hit four of seven three-point shots. With nine rebounds, the tallest professional on the field claimed air supremacy in the thrilling showdown. “John probably played his best game of the season today,” Gleem said. Michael Kissins says in his position that “it is always interesting to play against John. Defending against him is difficult.” Compared to Bryant, the German-Swiss measures just 2.06 meters. Its advantage is to be more agile and agile. Thus, Kissins, who led his team’s six rebounds, found loopholes under Gießener’s basket himself. His score to 82:79 were his counters 13 and 14. The last siren sounded more pleasant to Keysense than the sound of the siren running through his marrow.