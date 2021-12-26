Presented the iQOO U5 Smartphone with 120Hz Screen and 5000mAh Battery

The iQOO sub-brand of Vivo already unveiled the iQOO Neo5 S and Neo5 SE smartphones this week, and yesterday the company expanded its portfolio further with the release of the iQOO U5 model.

The novelty received a 6.58-inch LCD screen with FullHD + resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and a teardrop notch for an 8-megapixel selfie camera. On the back of the smartphone there is a camera module that includes a 5 MP main image sensor and a 2 MP macro lens.

The iQOO U5 is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset running OriginOS Ocean shell based on Android 12. Users will be able to access three memory configurations – 4/128 GB, 6/128 GB and 8/128 GB. The internal storage can be expanded up to 256 GB using a microSD card. There is also a Memory Fusion 2.0 feature that allows you to expand your virtual RAM up to 4GB.

The remaining iQOO U5 features include a five-layer liquid cooling system, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, Hi-Res audio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and 5G support.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery, which is charged via the USB-C port with a maximum power of 18W.

The base version of the iQOO U5 with 4GB of RAM is priced at 1299 Yuan ($205), while the models with 6GB of RAM and 8GB of RAM are priced at 1399 Yuan ($220) and 1499 yuan ($235), respectively. .

The smartphone will go on sale in China from January 1, 2022 through the company’s official website. There is currently no information on its availability in other markets.

