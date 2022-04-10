Six Soldiers Help Don Nazis Evade Defense Department Security | approach | News

Six soldiers could have helped, including an officer, Miguel Angel Nazarino, better known as nazaon April 7, when he breached security measures behind the Ministry of Defense in Quito.

The information was provided by the head of the intelligence of the armed forces, Juan Carlos Lopez, who also revealed that this was the third time that Nazarino had visited the place. That on the first and second signed on March 15 and April 4, he complied with security protocols and presented his ID card and cited administrative procedures as the reason for his acceptance.

Defense Department Admits Miguel Nazarino, aka ‘Don Naza’, evaded security near the compound

The Minister of Defense, Luis Hernandez, explained that the events of April 7 took place in the outdoor car park of the Ministerial Complex; that five members of an alleged illegal fund-raising organization have been arrested; They proceeded to call the police. In the process, the first retired corporal in passive service, Miguel Angel Nazarino, escaped.

Hernandez noted that bad elements that harm the credibility of the armed forces should be punished and removed from the road, which gave full support to the leaders of the armed forces to purge and fight corruption. where are you from

In turn, Juan Carlos Lopez, Head of Intelligence of the Armed Forces, reported that as soon as the events of April 7 became known, the investigations involved immediately began and it was decided that Miguel Angel Nazarino had entered the ministerial complex on three occasions.

The first time he entered Nazarino was on March 15, 2022; The second, on April 4. Lopez indicated that on these two occasions they complied with all administrative security procedures: they registered at the main checkpoint, and put their names and identification numbers, indicating their consent to carry out administrative procedures.

On March 15, he stayed in the ministerial complex for fifteen minutes. On April 4, he entered through the main checkpoint, registered his place, and stayed in the building for about an hour and forty minutes.

He explained that on April 7, Nazarino did not comply with the aforementioned measures: he entered, in violation of security measures, through the rear of the complex, that is, through the parking lot.

It was Nazarino, who was on the scene, in cooperation with six soldiers, among whom was an officer. That at the moment, investigations are continuing and coordination is taking place with the State Prosecutor’s Office and the National Police to form a joint team and continue related investigations.

Army chief General Luis Burbano declared that the Army would have zero tolerance for crimes committed by military personnel while on active duty.

That after the events of April 7, he requested the corresponding report from the commander of the ministerial police battalion responsible for the security of the ministerial complex. That this report has already been delivered and is in the process of analysis, as disciplinary offenses committed by military personnel while on active duty in the military have been identified.

That by analysis, the commission or attempted offenses of crimes classified as petty or serious crimes will be determined. In the case of minor and serious crimes, the indictment report will be processed to the authority relied upon by that officer or a member of the force, who will continue to investigate and punish rigorously, subject to due process and the right to defence.

The investigation and sanctions process will take approximately three weeks. If a misdemeanor is proven to be committed, the procedure creates a disciplinary board that will make the decision after hearings and evaluation of evidence.

Punishments range from days of aggravated detention to immediate removal of bad elements from the institution.

Burbano reiterated that Nazarino entered not through the main door on April 7, but into one of the car parks, where there are also protocols that must be followed and are drawn up in writing, but which the guards have not adhered to. That is why the officer and a group of individuals who were carrying out their task based on the protocols are initially identified as the officials. “We understand that the security was likely compromised with the support of these individuals,” Burbano said.

He also said that in investigations, it will be determined whether he received support from someone on the route that Nazarino took to avoid the soldiers of the Ministerial Police. If someone clearly supported or covered up this evasion, it will be incorporated into the disciplinary administrative process and punished. (me)