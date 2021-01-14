Siri A, Amazon will bid for three years 2021-2024

After grabbing an important piece of Champions LeagueAnd the Amazon He plans to go home there too Siri a, An exciting double move that will definitely hurt all of the direct competitors. This was revealed by Bloomberg, who cited sources very close to the Seattle company, confirming that the show will arrive in the next few days and in time for the auction that will see the TV rights for the next three seasons on the board.

The point of League Siri a He collected 1.15 billion euros per season for the three years 2021-24 and a total of 3.45 billion euros; Amazon So he would be willing to give his word and thus follow what has also been seen in the UK with rights Leading League. The multinational company has not confirmed the intention (as is also the case with the Italian League representatives) but such a move was already in the air, and we certainly won’t have to wait long for more details given that the expected closing date of the auction is January 26.

If the process continues, a large portion of Italian football may soon move to Prime Video (or perhaps Twitch?), On the other hand, a giant Jeff Bezos He secured the rights to one of Saturday’s matches in NFL American (National Football League) also for 2021 and 2022. In short, more and more sports and entertainment, not just on-demand content as is the case today in our country. I am walking a sky Servants.