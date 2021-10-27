Simone Biles with Turn-Show Gold Over America Tour in the USA

Simone Biles with Turn-Show Gold Over America Tour in the USA

“Funny story: people think they know me,” Simone Biles wrote a few days ago on her Instagram channel. And behind her she puts a gray heart and posts a selfie. Over 300,000 people like this post. But it is clear that many still do not know: so who is Simone Biles?

3 months F+ for only 3 euros

On F + birthday, you can read all the articles on FAZ.NET for only 3 € per month.

Read F + now


Here are the facts: She is the most successful gymnast in history. Biles, who is 1.42 meters tall and weighs 50 kilograms, has won a gold medal four times at the Olympics, won 19 world titles and created four gymnastics items named after her, and has been the face of the sport for nearly a decade.

And there’s her contribution to another world: In early 2018, Biles took the lead in the MeToo movement when she announced that she was one of hundreds of women abused by Larry Nassar, the former team doctor for American gymnasts. She later campaigned for Black Lives Matter and protested against the oppression of blacks.

Shadows over the World Gymnastics Championships

How can the two be combined? The answer came by Simone Biles at the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer. In the final of the team’s all-around competition, she failed to jump, cut off her opponent and then described the tremendous pressure she was on: “I say mental health comes first. So sometimes it’s okay to sit in the big competitions to focus on yourself. It shows how really strong you are as a competitor. And someone, instead of just fighting your way in.”

See also  Would Serena Williams play the US Open without her daughter? Her coach doubts that

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *