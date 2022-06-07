Should AI businesses be legally protected?

Courts around the world are currently dealing with the question of whether artificial intelligence, such as DABUS, can qualify as a patent inventor.

on me nag Regarding the rejected patent applications, Dr. Stephen Thaler, President and CEO of Imagination Engines, is currently hearing a copyright case in courts around the world. Thaler has filed patent applications for the inventions that created the DABUS (Independent Boot Device for Unified Science) system in 17 different countries.

Each patent application does not list Thaler as the inventor, but DABUS. So far, many patent authorities have uniformly rejected his applications. Only the South African Patent Office has granted a DABUS patent. Since patent law is imposed by law and each country has different patent laws, different jurisdictions around the world have had to deal with this issue individually. The main issue was whether AI could legally be considered a patent inventor.

Artificial intelligence patents in court

Patent authorities in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, New Zealand and Australia have so far rejected all patent applications for Stephen Thaler’s AI. Most legal challenges to these decisions have been unsuccessful. Courts, including the US District Court in Eastern Virginia, have ruled that inventors must be human. Only in Germany The Federal Patent Court agreed that the ideas could be protected if Thaler was recognized as the inventor who caused DABUS to produce them. Compromise that recognizes the participation of the AI ​​system.

In Australia, for a while, it looked as if DABUS would be recognized as the inventor. Accordingly, the trial judge upheld Thaler’s appeal against IP Australia’s rejection of his patent application on behalf of the device. However, the Commissioner of Patents has appealed the decision to the Full Court of the Australian Federal Court. The panel of five judges finally agreed that an AI system cannot be named after its inventor. Thaler has applied to the Australian High Court for ‘special leave to appeal’. It remains to be seen if this will be granted.

Recently, on Thursday, Thaler filed a lawsuit in federal court in Washington, D.C. separate suit. This time v. Shira Perlmutter, clerk of the US Register of Copyrighted Works (Thaler v. Perlmutter, 1:22-cv-01564, US District Court for the District of Columbia).

Can DABUS be considered an inventor?

Thaler has found supporters with researchers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW), also known as the University of New South Wales in Sydney. In one, in the magazine temper natureCommentary published, two prominent scientists from the University of New South Wales in Sydney have examined the implications of patenting an artificial intelligence entity. It addressed the question of who should be granted a patent when artificial intelligence (AI) invents something that humans cannot do.

Intellectual property law professor Alexandra George and Scientia professor and AI expert Toby Walsh argue that current patent law is inappropriate for such a scenario. The authors urge lawmakers to change laws on intellectual property and patents.

This would address an urgent problem. The first such case has already occurred. The researchers were referring to the artificial intelligence, called the Autonomous Unified Sense Device (DABUS), and Dr. Stephen Thaler, CEO of the American artificial intelligence company Imagination Engines, who specifically called DABUS the inventor of two products.

On the other hand, a “fractal container” is a beverage container with a fractal surface that aids in insulation and stacking. On the other hand, with “Neural Flame”, flashing light can attract attention in emergency situation. In addition, DABUS had created an image called Modern Entrance to Heaven.

Current laws are classified as insufficient

According to George, the mere attempt to grant DABUS a patent for two inventions immediately raises the question of existing laws.

“Even if we accept that an AI system is the real inventor, the first problem is ownership. How do you know who the owner is? The owner must be a legal entity and AI is not recognized as a legal entity. Another problem related to the ownership of inventions invented by AI is, even If you could transfer ownership from the inventor of AI to someone: Is it the author of the original AI program? Is it someone who has bought and trained AI for their own purposes? Or are they the people whose copyrighted material has been fed into the AI ​​to give them all of these the information? “

Requested a copyright review

Alexandra George and Toby Walsh believe that failure to recognize technology developed by machine learning systems can have long-term effects on economies and societies. they talked in nature:

“If courts and governments decide not to grant patents to AI, the impact could be enormous. Funders and companies will have less incentive to conduct useful research with AI inventors if the return on their investment is limited. Society could miss the opportunity to develop valuable and life-saving inventions.”

George Walsh would instead prefer that lawmakers consider new legislation to protect AI-engineered designs. Rather than skew today’s laws to fit machine learning programs.

It would not be easy to draw up a detailed law and an international treaty, but not to create it would be worse. Artificial intelligence is changing the way science and inventions are made. We need a fit-for-purpose intellectual property right to make sure it serves the public good.”

