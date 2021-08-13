Shot dead in a town in southwest England

A shootout in the southwestern city of Plymouth left five people dead this afternoon, local police said in their profile. Facebook.

The British Daily Mail reported that among the victims who died were the suspect’s mother and brother, as well as a five-year-old girl unrelated to the shooter. Among the wounded were two people who were walking with their dogs when the shooting began.

Eyewitnesses who were at the scene said that the shooter was dressed in black and gray, and at first broke the door of one of the houses, entering into the shooting.

Then he walked to a park where he reopened the fire before shooting himself.

Devon County Police and Cornwall Police detail in a post on their social media that they were called to respond to the incident in the Keham area around 6:10 p.m. local time (2:10 p.m. EDT) and requested that the alleged footage of the scene not be shared. default.

“Some of the dead fell at the site, and several others were injured and they are receiving treatment,” the authorities said.

Johnny Mercer, a British Member of Parliament, ruled out on his personal Twitter account that the episode had anything to do with terrorism, and urged local residents to calm down.