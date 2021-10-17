Several people were injured, one of them in a critical condition, during a A shooting was recorded on Friday at a football match Among the high school teams in the US state of Alabama.

In various videos on social media, taken by local news portal Al.com, members of the public can be seen running through the stands and players falling to the ground to escape the gunfire.

According to a Mobile Township Police spokeswoman, Katrina Fraser, shooting began around 9:56 p.m. (local time), during a match between Vigor and Williamson Institutes.

“It’s sad that our communities are suffering after something like this,” Williamson coach Melvin Pete Jr., said in comments collected by Al.com.

Frazier confirmed that although it was not determined how many people were injured by the bullets, one of the injured was taken to hospital and is in serious condition.