Shell is progressing on a major gas project in the UK

After the controversial approval of the project by the UK government, Shell made a Final Investment Decision (FID). To develop the giant offshore gas project Jackdaw, in the North Sea. In June, the company got the official green light, after 8 months of delays due to environmental pressure.

In detail, the Jackdaw will consist of a remotely operated offshore platform, along with subsea infrastructure. That would relate to the magnitude main center of Sherwater gas owned by the company.

According to the company’s schedule, the project is expected to start operating in the next three years. and its production plateau It can account for more than 6% of the total North Sea gas supply projects in the middle of the decade. It will be enough energy to supply 1.4 million homes.

Gas from Jackdaw will come ashore in St. Fergus, Scotland, Shell is participating in the Acorn carbon capture and storage project. One option that will also be reduced is to use natural gas to produce low-carbon hydrogen, by capturing and storing carbon dioxide.

Shell’s offshore project is part of an investment of up to $30 billion the company has in the pipeline for the UK’s energy system in the next decade. The goal is to invest 75% in developing low-emissions energy.





