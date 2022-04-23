Shark attacks family in Australia

When it comes to dangerous animals, it is the best Watching them from afar And in a safe place they can’t reach. It is always a good idea to avoid areas where they can appear unexpectedly to avoid potential fear.

However, sometimes these animals manage to appear when we least expect them, as happened to a family who were sailing a small boat in Mandurah, a city on the coast of Perth, Australia.

The shark tried to destroy the engine of the boat the family was traveling on Tweet embed

David Tockfield, his wife Tanya and their son Shelby will never forget the moment they were chased and later attacked by a predator measuring at least four meters in length for at least 60 minutes.

In the photos taken by David, you can see how a shark began to chase them, and at one point, the boat attacked and tried to bite the engine, causing an absolute panic in the family that could not help but scream in fear.

Facing the heart-stopping ocean, the Mandora family encountered the jaws of a great white shark. The predator chased their boat for over an hour and tried to take a bite out of its engine. Tweet embed #9 News pic.twitter.com/UUjmDOr8Gd – 9NewsPerth (9NewsPerth) April 20 2022

Not only that, the family spent a whole hour waiting for the animal to get tired and leave, perhaps the longest hour of its life, since they still did not know whether everything would end in panic or in tragedy.

“We had a great visitor from the depths,” the man explained in an interview with local media. 9 newsHe added, “He tried to destroy the engine, remove a piece of it. We were fascinated by what was happening. You don’t appreciate them until you see them up close, swimming in their own habitat.”

Despite the great horror, no one was hurt

Fortunately, the shark eventually survived without causing much damage and no family members were injured. The whole incident turned into a terrible horror they will never forget and a devastating fishing day.

