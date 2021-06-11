Shaman King on Netflix live: trama e trailer dell’anime

Stream Japanese Anime on Netflix shaman king. Release date August 9, 2021. Here is the plot and the official trailer.

Shaman King is a new Netflix series inspired by shounen manga From Hiroyuki Takei Originally Posted in Weekly Weekly Shōnen Jump From 1998 to 2004. Anime on Netflix directed by Juji Furuta, while the text is Shuji Yonemura. Instead, the author prepared the soundtrack التصوير Yuki Hayashi Also a voice actress in the series.

Shaman King release date

Shaman King will be available on Netflix Italy From August 9, 2021. The series will consist of 52 episodes.

Shaman King Terma

Here is the official synopsis published by Netflix Italy:

The fate of the world is in a precarious equilibrium and medium Yoh Asakura participates in the epic Shaman Fight tournament, competing against other shamans in a bid to become the great shaman king while facing a rival with intent to destroy.